University of Missouri Extension is offering Master Gardener training courses in Branson and Ozark this summer.
“This is a great opportunity for persons interested in horticulture and gardening to learn new skills, volunteer for community educational projects and become associated with other gardeners in the area with similar interests,” said Tim Schnakenberg, agronomy field specialist with University of Missouri Extension in Stone County.
The intensive multi-week Master Gardener courses consist of ten three-hour classes on specific Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in Branson and evenings at Ozark. The classes will all occur from August 15 to September 26.
Participants have their choice in classes: 1-4 p.m. in Branson and 6-9 p.m. at Ozark.
According to Schnakenberg the classes are taught by educators from University of Missouri Extension and Master Gardeners organizations.
“There is a course fee which covers the 30 hours of instruction and many resource materials including the ‘Missouri Master Gardener Core Manuel’,” Schnakenberg said.
For more information and to pre-register for the classes, contact Schnakenberg at (417) 357-6812, regarding the Branson class and Jim Spencer, agriculture business field specialist, (417) 581-3558, regarding the Ozark class. A downloadable registration form and class schedule is available at: http://mgozarks.com/. Preregistration is needed by Aug. 14. Space is limited, so register early.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend a no-obligation orientation to learn more about the master gardener program scheduled for Aug. 13. Orientations will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Branson United Methodist Church (1208 W. 76 Country Blvd.) in Branson and at 6 p.m. at the Ozarks Technical Collect Richwood Valley Campus (Room 222 - One mile west of Highway 65 on Highway 14) in Ozark.
“The Master Gardener Program is a popular, successful statewide volunteer community-service organization administered through University of Missouri Extension. The organization’s goal is to train gardeners who are willing to share their knowledge with others,” Schnakenberg said.
Master Gardeners become volunteers of the University of Missouri and donate volunteer hours for community educational projects in horticulture. Participants who complete the course can become a part of one of the Master Gardener groups throughout Missouri.
