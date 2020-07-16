When it comes to masks, the experts’ thinking has changed.
Dr. Robin Trotman, medical director of infection prevention at CoxHealth, is considered to be one of the state of Missouri’s top practicing medical experts when it comes to COVID-19.
More than 66,000 Facebook users have watched a video, at least in part, featuring Trotman discussing the speed at which science is moving when it comes to COVID-19.
“Four months ago, we would not have wanted people in the community wearing masks. However, we now have a pandemic that is resulting in diagnoses all throughout our community. We have patients in the hospital, that’s a different situation,” Trotman said. “In addition, we had a potential shortage of masks.”
When COVID-19 first struck Missouri on March 7, medical experts advised the public not to purchase surgical masks or face coverings.
That was, in part, because of a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) across Missouri and many other states. In mid-July, PPE is now more widely available. Some Christian County residents are making cloth masks in their homes and are selling them or giving them away. Third Street Sportswear, an Ozark company that usually makes college team apparel, began producing cloth face masks on a large scale in April.
Droplet stoppers
COVID-19 viruses are spread from person to person when respiratory droplets exit one person’s body and enter another through mucous membranes, which are found in the eyes, nose and mouth.
“We have empirical evidence that wearing something over your face prevents your respiratory droplets from landing on someone else. This is no longer questionable, this is dogma in the science world,” Trotman said.
Trotman said that a face covering won’t stop the travel of 100 percent of respiratory droplets, but its effectiveness of hindering the droplets depends on which materials are used to make the mask.
“When we first starting talking about masks, we were talking about a device that we expect to be 100-percent effective,” Trotman said. “Now that the virus is ubiquitous and it’s throughout the community, any barrier we can use is going to help. While it may not be 100 percent effective at keeping you from becoming infected, it is very effective at keeping you from spreading the virus.”
The masks aren’t completely failsafe, nor are they airtight. They are not designed to be.
“A regular surgical mask, a cloth mask, it’s not intended to filter air. It’s intended to filter things that are larger—droplets, and those droplets are where the virus is located,” Trotman said.
Trotman also attacked the idea that a person wearing a mask can breathe in dangerous and harmful amounts of carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide.
“You will not get carbon monoxide poisoning, that is physiologically impossible. You’re not going to have carbon monoxide poisoning, you’re not going to become hypocarbic, you’re not going to have respiratory problems with most masks,” Trotman said.
Carbon dioxide, which mammals like humans exhale from their bodies every time they complete a breath cycle, has also been subject of rumors among people who oppose mask use. While it is true that some people with respiratory illnesses should avoid wearing N95 masks for extended periods of time, Trotman said that mask use among healthy members of the population is generally safe.
COVID-19 vs. other diseases
Trotman spends some of his Facebook video comparing the novel coronavirus to other diseases, like the flu.
“COVID-19 is part of a family of coronaviruses that are often in the same class as the common cold. They are RNA viruses, so just biologically, they are different than influenza,” Trotman said.
Risk factors for serious complications and death related to COVID-19 include underlying lung diseases, obesity and hypertension.
COVID-19 is more closely related to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which caused an outbreak that killed 774 people from 2002-2004.
“SARS mostly affected the lungs, that was the previous coronavirus that was in China and parts of Canada. So, these viruses have a predilection or a tendency to affect certain types of cells. For instance, this virus, COVID-19, can affect any of the cells from your nose to your lower airway, as opposed to SARS, which mostly infected the lower airway,” Trotman said.
COVID-19 is sometimes known as SARS-CoV-2, because of its close relation to SARS. A key difference with COVID-19, Trotman said, is the rate at which it can spread.
“This particular COVID-19 virus is very contagious. You can shed during the asymptomatic period, and that’s what’s unique about this, and this is what’s resulted in so much widespread transmission,” Trotman said. “Maybe one to two days before you develop your first symptoms of fever or muscle aches, those first couple of days you can transmit the virus.”
State health director’s take
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said that mask use is one of the three pillars he is promoting to stop the spread of COVID-19, with the other two being hand washing and social distancing.
“If I’m around somebody and I’m within 6 feet, I put on a face mask. Now, if I’m not, I’m outside and they are 8 feet away, I don’t,” Williams said.
Williams said he wears a mask for much of the day, because he spends much of his working time in situations where he is unable to be 6 feet away from the people he is working with.
“They would all highly encourage you to wear a face mask if you can’t social distance,” Williams said.
Missouri was one of six states to participate in a preliminary CDC study in April 2020, in which antibodies taken from medical patients were analyzed for the presence of coronavirus antibodies.
Williams cautioned that the data is very preliminary, but it allows public health officials to attempt to estimate COVID-19 exposures around the state.
“Probably, at most, 5 percent of Missourians have been exposed to COVID-19,” Williams said.
Caring for others
The average Missouri COVID-19 patient affects an average of about 1.2 other people. Every Missourian who contracts the virus, whether they are symptomatic or not, runs the risk of spreading it to at least one other person, and maybe more.
Care and regard for others is a key item that Trotman and his colleagues in the field of infectious disease study are trying to impress on the general public.
“I go back to things like wearing a shirt and shoes in a restaurant. There is precedent for this. There are things that we do, there are civil liberties that we give up in order to be a good global citizen, to be a local citizen,” Trotman said. “It really takes an effort to be mindful of this mask, to wear it right, to not manipulate it, but it’s not an overly exhaustive gesture.”
Trotman also asked the public to be patient with infectious disease specialists who are studying COVID-19, then making recommendations that may not be popular, convenient and downright difficult, such as stay-at-home orders or masking orders.
Knowledge of COVID-19 and how to prevent its spread grows and changes each day, Trotman said.
“Grace can be extended to the scientific community, because there are things we’re going to say today that we may backtrack on in a few weeks or months, or maybe in a year we’re going to look at things we did and know that there’s been a knowledge gap,” Trotman said.
