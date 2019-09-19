More than 200 firefighters from five states converged on Plaster Stadium in Springfield on the campus of Missouri State University to remember those lost to the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
The seventh annual Springfield Area Stair Climb is part of the National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which honors 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.
Christian County firefighters were among the participants ho climbed the stadium stairs multiple times to reach an equivalent of 110 stories, the number of floors on the twin towers.
To date, registered climbers have raised more than $40,000 for the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. All registration fees are directed to the NFFF to assist the surviving families and coworkers of those firefighters killed on September 11, 2001.
