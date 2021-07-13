One of the two hospital systems that serves Christian County will require that all of its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials from Mercy Springfield announced their participation in a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees across the Mercy system.
"Mandating this vaccine is the right thing to do. It's to protect our communities, to protect our patients and to protect our coworkers," Dr. William Sistrunk, infectious disease doctor at Mercy Springfield said. "This is a safe and very effective vaccine."
Sistrunk said that 97 percent of the patients admitted to Mercy Springfield for COVID-19 are not vaccinated. He said that the 3 percent of COVID patients who have been vaccinated tend to have milder illnesses and do not require intensive care, but may require monitoring and oxygen administration.
Dr. Brad Wyrsch, president of the Mercy Springfield clinic, said the data on Mercy's patient population supports the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing the spread and the severity of COVID-19.
"That tells you that this vaccine is very effective in preventing COVID-19's spread. We still have a lot of people in our community that are not vaccinated; a lot of them are at risk," Wyrsch said.
"Some illnesses you can fight with treatment, with antibiotics. COVID-19—we have to focus on prevention of illness to really get over this epidemic," Sistrunk said. "It is imperative that we all get vaccinated so our community will get over this illness. Please also, if you have other questions, ask your family doctor about the COVID vaccine, about your specific medical conditions, but generally, this vaccine can be received by most everybody in the community."
The Mercy Springfield hospital had 125 COVID-19-positive patients admitted on July 8, the day after the announcement of the employee vaccine requirement. It's a record for the hospital census since the pandemic hit southwest Missouri in March 2020.
"We expect a continuous rise in cases over the next week or two," Sistrunk said.
The long term effects of COVID-19 are still being discovered, both for patients who survived from the most severe cases of the disease, and across southwest Missouri as a whole.
"Our community needs to realize that this is not an epidemic that is just going to go away in the next month. We're going to be seeing COVID for many, many more months, if not years to come," Sistrunk said.
As of July 8, about 31.1 percent of the estimated 88,000 residents of Christian County have completed vaccination cycles of either Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccines. Both companies expect full FDA approval soon.
Wyrsch said that the vaccines have proven themselves to be safe and effective since they were rolled out in phases in 2021.
"In the United States, we vaccinated over 171 million people, and we know that this vaccine is very safe and effective, and so the amount of time and the amount of people that have been vaccinated is really what has shown us the safety of this vaccine and how effective it is," Wyrsch said.
If you have hesitations or want to learn more about the risks associated with the vaccine, Wyrsch said the most credible resource is your doctor. If you aren't established with a doctor, both Mercy and CoxHealth, the Springfield metropolitan area's other major healthcare provider, both have some free resources and patient portals available on their websites.
"There may be reasons why a few people should not receive the vaccine, and that's where your family doctor can be a guide to help you with that," Wyrsch said.
Wyrsch said that a vaccine reduces the likelihood that a person who receives it will contract a severe case of COVID-19. The vaccine also reduces the likelihood that the virus will multiply and spread from person to person.
"If you don't get it, then you can't spread it to anybody else who is at risk that may die of COVID-19," Wyrsch said.
Brent Hubbard, president of Mercy Springfield hospital said Mercy will go after the rumor mill surrounding vaccines by providing education on the safety of the vaccine, education on the benefits compared to the risks, and by making vaccination as convenient for Mercy staff members as possible.
"The No. 1 barrier for getting vaccinated is really misinformation," Hubbard said.
Hubbard pointed out that Mercy has vaccination requirements for other diseases, including a flu shot requirement for employees that went into effect more than seven years ago.
"That was initially pretty groundbreaking when it comes to the healthcare industry requiring that," Hubbard said.
Demographical data from Show Me Christian County, an economic development and government group, shows that more than 2,000 Christian County residents work in the healthcare sector. Healthcare is overall the No. 5 field of employment for Christian County residents.
Mercy employees will have until Sept. 30 to get vaccinated. There are some exceptions.
"There are those with legitimate medical and/or religious beliefs for not receiving the COVID vaccine, so we do have an exception policy," Wyrsch said.
The medical exceptions are generally available to Mercy employees with a history of potentially life-threatening reactions to vaccines. Possible consequences of an employee avoiding the vaccine without a documented exception from Mercy human resources may include suspension and even termination of employment.
"There are a number of things and steps we take in order to prevent disciplinary action or that sort of action to take place, but we do have policies in place that focus on those next steps," Hubbard said.
Hubbard said that Mercy is making every effort to care for the health, mental health and morale of its employees as they face a new wave of COVID-19 patients tied to the spread of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus across southwest Missouri. Many employees are picking up extra shifts as hospitals and clinics continue to face staffing shortages and high workloads.
"It's really inspiring," Hubbard said. "I have to tell you, our physicians and our coworkers are putting their lives on hold to make sure that our communities are cared for."
