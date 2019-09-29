Two 19 year-old men living in Christian County are offering their volunteer services to residents of the Christian County. Spencer Heywood and Parker Burnham are missionaries serving in the area for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They are serving a 24-month mission and pay their own living expenses.
Spencer Heywood spent his childhood in Victorville, California. He’s been on his mission for 13 months, with the past three months spent around Nixa, Highlandville and Ozark. When asked what his biggest adjustment to living in Missouri has been he responded without missing a beat, “humidity.”
Heywood talked about his experiences saying, “I’ve learned the importance of helping others, as Jesus Christ modeled for us in his ministry.”
Back home, Heywood was surrounded by three sisters. He liked to wakeboard and play basketball and baseball.
Parker Burnham grew up in Sugar City, Idaho, the oldest of three boys. Even with brothers around him, his biggest adjustment on the mission has been being with someone else at all times, as missionary companions are required to always stay together.
“I’ve learned patience—patience with myself, patience with others. I’ve learned how to work with people that are different than me,” Burnham said.
In Idaho, Burnham loved to spend time with family and friends, playing games, hunting, and fishing. Burnham has spent the past six months of his mission with Heywood in Highlandville, Nixa and Ozark.
Heywood and Burnham currently serve at local charities including Least Of These food pantry, Christian Associates Thrift Store, Neat Repeats Thrift Store for Freedom’s Rest Family Violence Center, and Ronald McDonald House in Springfield.
Heywood and Burnham have skills and experience they are offering as a volunteer service to residents of the Christian County. Heywood managed a small apartment complex in California, so he is well-versed in yard work, gardening, and painting. Burnham has helped many people move. He’s also worked in wood and metal shops. He can also split wood.
To schedule Heywood and Burnham to assist at your home, please call or text them at (417) 825-7693.
