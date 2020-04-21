Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit April 21 against the Chinese government, Chinese Communist Party, and other Chinese officials and institutions. The lawsuit alleges that the Chinese parties’ actions to suppress information, arrest whistleblowers and deny the contagious nature of the 2019 novel coronavirus led to “loss of life and severe economic consequences in Missouri.”
“In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real. Thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table," Schmitt said. “The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions.”
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. “During the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, and even hoarded personal protective equipment (PPE)—thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable,” the lawsuit alleges.
According to the lawsuit, Chinese health officials did not report the outbreak to the World Health Organization until December 31, though they allegedly had evidence of human-to-human spread of COVID-19 in early December.
The lawsuit also alleges that, despite having knowledge of the disease, Chinese officials did little to contain the spread. According to data gathered by the New York Times, nearly 175,000 individuals left Wuhan on January 1 alone to travel for the Lunar New Year.
The lawsuit notes the negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Missourians, pointing out the unprecedented number of jobless claims, the impact on Missouri's unemployment rate and the impact on the state's budget now and in the future. Attorney General Schmitt adds that Missouri’s nurses and doctors are forced to quarantine from their families, and that elderly citizens are stuck in nursing homes away from loved ones.
The lawsuit seeks relief on one count of public nuisance, one count of abnormally dangerous activities, and two counts of breach of duty. Remedies could include civil penalties and restitution, abatement of the public nuisance, cessation of abnormally dangerous activities, punitive damages and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.