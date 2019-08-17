The Missouri Chamber of Commerce notified State Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, that he was chosen as one of the state representatives to receive the state chamber’s Business Champion Award in recognition of his work in the 2019 legislative session.
Morris, along with other state representatives, were noted for their pro-business voting as well as advocating for pro-jobs policy.
“I am honored to receive this recognition and I’m proud of the work the legislators did this past session concerning workforce development and other creative policies to expand and improve the workforce through job skills and increased opportunities,” Morris said.
Morris operated Family Pharmacy from Christian County for more than four decades. He looked ahead to future opportunities to encourage commerce in Missouri in 2020, which will be Morris’ final year of eligibility to serve in the Missouri House of Representatives.
“As a small business owner for 42 years, I understand the importance that small business plays in our state economy. In the 2020 session, I’ll continue to work on pro-business and small business issues as well as creating more and better paying jobs,” Morris said.
The ceremony to honor these state representatives will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. and will be held at the office of the Missouri Chamber prior to the start of veto session in Jefferson City.
