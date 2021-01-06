Members of Congress who represent Missouri and Christian County reacted to the events at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.
As members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives started the process of counting electoral votes on Wednesday, a protest outside the Capitol turned grim as supporters of President Donald Trump breached barricades and made their way into the building.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, who established ties to Ozark leading up to the 2020 presidential election, issued a statement condemning the actions that some of the protestors took. Hawley announced his plan to object to the Electoral College certification process eight days prior.
"Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job."
Hawley used an Ozark address to vote in Christian County in the 2020 presidential election.
Hawley’s name appears on the property record card for an 8.12-acre piece of land off of Rock Creek Road, located off of Smyrna Road northeast of Ozark. Hawley’s parents, Ronald and Virginia Hawley are the owners. The senator’s sister, Lesley Hawley, also owns a house on a five-acre piece of land in the same neighborhood, according to records from the Christian County Assessor’s Office.
The information came to light when a Kansas City Star investigation revealed that Sen. Hawley used his sister’s address to vote in the 2020 election.
Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri, represents the Seventh Congressional District, which includes Christian County. He issued a message on Twitter just before 4:30 p.m. Central Time.
Long also announced his intent to be involved in objecting to the results of a presidential election that would certify Democrat Joe Biden as the United States president-elect.
Long’s tweets confirmed that he and his D.C. staff members were safe as the Capitol was overrun.
“I was at the Capitol only briefly this morning, long before any of this started, and did not witness anything unfold in person. My staff and I are safe, and I am urging people to leave the Capitol complex calmly and peacefully and to comply with the mayor’s 6 p.m. curfew,” Long wrote.
Long went on to condemn the riotous nature that the afternoon took.
“What happened at the U.S. Capitol today was disgraceful and completely unacceptable. I condemn the actions of those involved,” Long posted to Twitter.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri’s senior senator, also condemned the actions that shut down Congress for the afternoon.
“The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation,” Blunt posted to his official Twitter account.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
