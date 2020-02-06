Members of Congress and the governor of Missouri all issued statements following a pair of votes in the U.S. Senate on Feb. 5, which acquitted President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment brought forth in the Missouri House of Representatives.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri
Blunt delivered a short speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate prior to the two roll call votes on the articles of impeachment on Feb. 5.
“We don't want partisan impeachment to become an exercise that happens when one party, not the party of the president, happens to have a majority of the votes in the House of Representatives.
“In their haste to put this case together, the House sent the Senate the two weakest articles of impeachment possible. Presidents since Washington have been accused by some members of Congress of abuse of power. Presidents since Washington have been accused by some members of Congress of failure to cooperate with the Congress.”
Blunt finished his remarks by calling on the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives to avoid similar situations in the future.
“One of the lessons we send today is to this House, and to future Houses of Representatives, do your job. Take it seriously. Don't make it political.”
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri
“I sat through 70-plus hours of argument. 28,000 pages of evidence were before us in the Senate, including 17 witness statements, and the testimony of witnesses before us. No evidence of any unlawful conduct by the President,” Hawley said.
Hawley said that he felt the articles of impeachment were rooted in Democratic partisanship.
“You don't take a president out of office and overturn an election just because the Democrats don't like him and who he is. That's not what impeachment was meant for. It's time to turn the page and get focused again on what the people of Missouri need.”
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-MO-7
“After five months and countless hours of precious time, energy and resources wasted on impeachment, the Senate has officially acquitted (Donald Trump),” Long tweeted on his congressional Twitter account on Feb. 5. “This has been the most partisan impeachment in modern history, and it’s time for Congress to get back to work.”
Long also issued a statement reacting to the president’s State of the Union Address on Feb. 4.
“Tonight’s address is a reminder of the president’s many accomplishments and proves that while Democrats have focused on impeachment, the president has been working for the American people. The president has called on Congress to empower American families, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to eliminate the roadblocks, like the exorbitant cost of prescription drugs, that impede their success,” Long said.
Gov. Mike Parson (R)
“The U.S. Senate has made the right decision today in the acquittal of President Donald J. Trump. This trial was never intended to reveal the truth. Instead, it was designed to score political points during an election year,” Governor Parson said. “In the midst of the partisan chaos, President Trump has continued to work hard for the American people – as evidenced by the recent back-to-back trade agreements with China, Mexico, and Canada. Hopefully, the politicians in Washington can now focus their attention on developing our workforce, strengthening infrastructure, growing our economy, helping working families, lowering the cost of healthcare, and other important matters.”
