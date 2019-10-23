Report cards are in, but Missouri school districts will have new ways of examining how they are performing and how to convey that performance to their patrons.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education published its 2019 annual performance report (APR) for public school districts on Oct. 17. The data appears in a new format compared to years past. The rating system for schools is more simplified, using more words than numbers, and the ratings are based on how school districts perform in accordance with the fifth iteration of the Missouri School Improvement Program, known as MSIP 5.
Instead of numerical scores on a 0-100 scale that appeared on DESE reports of years past, school districts are given verbal ratings for “exceeding,” being “on track,” “approaching” MSIP 5 compliant levels and “floor,” the word used to described areas where a school district is deemed to need improvement. Ozark R-VI Assistant Superintendent Craig Carson explained that administrators are dissecting the data they received and will continue to examine the findings for weeks and months to come.
“We think of that like an outside audit. What we pay attention more to is our everyday assessments and our common assessments that we use across the district,” Carson said. “We are already in that process and will continue that. My hope is that we’ll be able to use that data and do good things for kids.”
Ozark met the state’s targets in career readiness, advanced placement and postsecondary placement. A total of 76.6 graduates are deemed “college or career ready,” 69.7 percent of graduates earned some form of advanced or vocational dual credit, and 92.4 percent of graduates were employed, in the military or enrolled in higher education programs within 180 days of graduating.
Dr. Carson called that part of a student’s life “Grade 13,” and noted that Ozark experienced good gains in the number of students finishing high school at Ozark with some advanced placement, dual college credit or some vocational training.
“The strategies we’re using are working, and we’re doing great things as far as getting kids prepared for Grade 13,” Carson said.
Some of the data is packaged into subcategories called progress, status and growth. While the “status” category of statistics is the best “right now” measurement of a school district, it actually contains data based upon a three-year average.
“We would like for all of our students, all of our data to be in the ‘exceeding’ category in status,” Carson said.
Overall, Ozark students are “on track “in English language arts and mathematics.
“When the new standards came out, most districts across the state went down in mathematics, and we’re all still striving to meet the exceeding mark,” Carson said.
In the subgroup of disadvantaged students, Ozark scores lower. Disadvantaged students scored 341 of a possible 500 in language arts, down from the 380.5 that represents Ozark’s comprehensive English score. In mathematics, the disadvantaged subgroup scored 322.9 against a 370.1 for their peers.
The DESE data finds that Ozark is on track or exceeding its growth expectations, meaning that students are improving on the MSIP 5 data fast than expected.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education classifies students into the “performance subgroup” if they qualify for free or reduced rate lunches, are English language learners, have disabilities or fit into certain racial and ethnic backgrounds.
“There are some pieces that I definitely want to work on. Our subgroup scores—those students who are underprivileged or under-resourced, we want to make sure they have equitable access to all the learning, and that’s a goal for all of us,” Carson said.
Carson serves on an MSIP 6 committee that has some planning insight at the state level. He said Christian County educators from several districts have offered and will offer and volunteer to serve on more committees, and even serve as a pilot committee ahead of other districts. When MSIP 5 is phased out for a new set of standards in MSIP 6, school districts will be expected to show more progress and more growth on their assessments, an area where Ozark is presently strong.
“In MSIP 6, growth will me made more important,” Carson said. “We were in the exceeding column for growth, which really is thrilling.”
Educators from Ozark sat down with other Central Ozarks Conference Administrators a day before the data reports were made public. It’s a chance for some of Springfield’s suburban school districts to examine their similarities as they identify actions to take based on the data reports.
“We work pretty heavily with Ozark, Nixa, Willard and Republic,” Carson said. “There are definite areas where all districts can be alike, and we can learn a lot from all of our colleagues.”
NIXA
Nixa students were also found to be “on track” by the MSIP standards in English and math. Nixa hit a comprehensive score of 379.8 in English and 366.5 in mathematics. The subgroup, as it did in Ozark, scored lower, putting up 338 out of 500 possible points in English and 315.5 in math.
Nixa Public Schools received “floor” or low ratings in growth, showing that students are performing well but not improving on their scores according to the expectations set forth in the state’s MSIP 5.
Nixa also met the state’s targets in career readiness, with 81.6 percent of its graduates deemed “college or career ready,” 76.6 percent of graduates earning advanced or vocational credit, and 92.3 percent of its graduates enrolled in a college or education program, in the military or in the workforce within 180 days of receiving their diplomas.
CLEVER
Clever is “approaching” test scores that show proficiency in the state’s expectations for English and Math. Overall, Clever scored 330.4 in language arts and 313.4 of a possible 500 in mathematics on standardized tests. Like Nixa and Ozark, Clever experienced a drop off in scores by students in the economic subgroup. The Clever subgroup scored 297.1 in language arts and 275.2 in math.
In mathematics, Clever’s test scores showed rapid growth for entire student body and the disadvantaged subgroup. Clever’s academic improvement scored well into the “exceeding” range in both categories for math. In language arts, however, Clever received a “floor” rating in overall improvement and an “on track” rating in the subgroup for improvement.
A total of 92.5 percent of Clever High School graduates are enrolled in college or training, in the military or on the job site within 180 days of graduating. Clever also reported 61.4 percent of its graduates walked the stage with some advanced credit. Both of these percentages qualified Clever for “target” status under MSIP 5. Clever is expected to show improvement in its figure for career readiness, though 70.8 percent of its graduates are ready for college or their careers, which falls into the higher end of the “on track” score.
CHADWICK
Chadwick is “approaching” MSIP 5 compliant test scores in language arts and mathematics, with scores of 336.2 and 285.8, respectively, of possible maximums of 500. Chadwick’s disadvantaged subgroup actually outperformed the general student population in language arts, scoring 321.1 on the assessment.
In mathematics, Chadwick’s disadvantaged subgroup scored 265.6, just 20.2 points below the general student body.
Chadwick shined in meeting its expectations for growth. It was deemed to be “exceeding” growth expectations in language arts and “on track” to meet future target goals in math.
Chadwick, with a graduating class of 10 students in 2019, still receives an assessment for graduate career readiness. 71.2 percent of its graduates are college ready or career ready. A total of 40 percent of Chadwick graduates finish high school with some additional credit, and 96.7 percent of graduates were employed or seeking further education and training upon graduation from high school.
SPOKANE
Spokane is exceeding all of the state’s expectations for growth in mathematics and language arts assessment testing, which means the school district is on pace to attain “on track” status in the future in both its general student body and the disadvantaged subgroup.
Spokane students scored 340.5 in language arts and 317.3 of a possible 500 points in the state’s mathematics assessment tests. Those scores fell to 304.2 and 278.9, respectively, for the disadvantaged subgroup.
Spokane is either approaching compliant status or on track with its graduates when it comes to preparing them for their next steps after high school. A total of 70.7 percent of Spokane grads are college ready, and 45.7 percent of graduates leave the school with some advanced credit or vocational credit, putting Spokane on track in both categories. Spokane scored in the lower end of the “approaching” range in placing graduates into their chosen fields, with 71.8 percent of graduates reporting for college education, career training, the military or the job site within six months of graduation.
SPARTA
On standardized tests, Sparta came up short of being “on track” of state expectations in just one category, English language arts. It received “on track” ratings in mathematics and in the disadvantaged student subgroup for both language arts and match. Sparta’s student body received a score of 339.1 in English and 321.1 in math, with the subgroup scoring 321.5 in English and 308 in math.
Sparta was lauded for its work in math classrooms, in particular, where its growth in teaching subgroup students to make gains in their math skills exceeds the standards for growth in the MSIP 5 plan. Sparta received high marks for improvement in all four academic categories based on the standardized tests.
The state found that 62.8 percent of Sparta High School graduates are college or career ready, which puts the Trojans in the “approaching” range of scores. Sparta received exemplary marks for 48 percent of its students graduating with dual or vocational credit, and for 96.3 percent of its students being employed, in education or training or in the military upon graduating.
BILLINGS
Billings exceeded all expectations in college and career readiness. A total of 73.1 percent of its students are deemed “college and career ready” when the they graduate, and 58.5 percent of those graduates finish high school with some sort of dual college credit or vocational credit. The state found that 93.8 percent of Billings High School graduates reported for education, training, the military or a job within 180 days of graduating.
Billings scored 342.4 of a possible 500 points on the English language arts assessment, putting it on “approaching” status with MSIP 5 standards. Billings is also approaching the state expectation in math, with a score of 304.3. The disadvantaged subgroup scored 266.8 in math, and its mark of 317.6 in English language arts qualified for “on track” status.
Billings is on track to meet all of the state’s academic improvement requirements in English and math. It exceeds expectations for improvement in math.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.