The August primary election in Missouri will have one ballot initiative for voters to consider along with the candidates they choose for each open office position.
Amendment 2 is a citizen-petition proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution. If enacted, it would adopt expansion plans to MoHealthNet (Medicaid), allowing expanded health coverage for persons ages 19-64 with income levels at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level as set forth in the Afforable Care Act.
For an individual, the cap would be at about $17,600 per year, and the cap would be at about $36,156 per year for a family or household of four.
The initiative would add an estimated 230,000 Missourians to the MoHealthNet program. Amendment 2 would also prohibit the state government from enacting additional eligibility requirements or burdens on persons who are presently eligible for MoHealthNet coverage.
Thirdly, the language in Amendment 2 would require state agencies “to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical assistance,” under Medicaid expansion.
Yes on 2: Healthcare for Missouri is a campaign that has emerged as a leading supporter for “yes” votes on Amendment 2.
“Expanding Medicaid in Missouri is the right thing to do, and Medicaid expansion will help those who need it, including frontline healthcare workers and those holding essential, low-wage jobs in childcare centers, grocery stores and delivery drivers,” A. J. Bockelman, Yes on 2 campaign manager said.
Bockelman points out that more than 250 organizations have endorsed Amendment 2, including the AARP, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians and the Missouri Nurses Association.
Citizens of Missouri filed an initiative petition with the Secretary of State to place Medicaid expansion on the ballot. Following the Secretary of State’s certification of the petition, Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation to place the initiative on the August ballot.
However, Parson does not support Amendment 2.
“I want to be clear that this is about policy, not politics,” Parson said. “At a time when our state is undergoing a major health, economic, and budget crisis, we need to know exactly where we stand on what would be a massive spending initiative for Missouri.”
According to research from Pew Charitable Trusts, Missouri is a top five state for general revenue spending on Medicaid. The state estimates it will need an additional $88 million in general revenue through Fiscal Year 2021 due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pass or fail, it is important that we understand the implications of Medicaid expansion as soon as possible,” Parson said. “Placing the initiative on the August ballot will give us more time to prepare and account for the outcome in our state budget.”
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, have joined the governor in their refusal to endorse Medicaid expansion. Haahr predicts that MoHealthNet expansion will lead care providers to cap the number of patients with MoHealthNet coverage that they see, because they will receive low reimbursements for treating those patients.
Amendment 2 supporters disagree with Parson and Haahr’s assessment. They project that Medicaid expansion in the state will create more than 16,000 jobs across Missouri in the program’s first five years, with nearly 80 percent of the job growth outside of the healthcare industry. The supporting economic analysts also claim that most of the new jobs generated outside Missouri’s major metro areas, like St. Louis and Kansas City.
Thirty-six other states that have expanded Medicaid in recent years, including neighboring Arkansas, where officials reported using savings from expansion to cut state income taxes and reduce payments previously allocated to the uninsured. In 2018, voters in Utah, Idaho, and Nebraska all voted to expand Medicaid.
Fair Ballot Language for Missouri Amendment 2
A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act. Currently, Medicaid eligibility is set forth in state statute, but this amendment adds Medicaid Expansion to our constitution. This amendment prohibits placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid. The amendment requires state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical assistance under Medicaid Expansion. Federal law requires states to fund a portion of the program in order to receive federal funding (state match). This amendment does not provide new state funding or specify existing funding sources for the required state match.
A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution to adopt Medicaid Expansion.
If passed, this measure has no direct impact on taxes.
