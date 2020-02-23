A woman accused of child abuse that resulted in the death of an infant will be judged by one person instead of 12.
Amber M. Weeks, 27, of Clever waived her right to a jury trial at a hearing in Ozark on Feb. 20. Defense attorney Kelli Anderson asked that Weeks have a bench trial on five felony charges, including one that carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
Emberlee Heck was born Dec. 26, 2017, and lived for 26 days. She died on Jan. 21, 2018. Weeks is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, a class A felony, one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child causing death, and three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
Weeks was charged off of a Christian County grand jury indictment on July 20, 2018. She has a pretrial conference scheduled for April 9, and a bench trial scheduled for April 27. Court documents allege Weeks was addicted to opioids and fed her daughter breast milk as she continued to use drugs. The indictment also alleges the mother and baby lived in a home infested with cockroaches and with animal feces on its floors.
Three other persons, Keith Tripp, 47, Dawn Williams, 49, and Charles Heck, 31, were all indicted in Emberlee Heck’s death. All three were charged with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found a home so cluttered that every door in the house was obstructed in some way, making it hard to move through the house. Deputies also allege Tripp declined to identify himself and did not let deputies into the home without a search warrant, and that Williams refused to speak to police investigating Emberlee Heck’s death.
On Jan. 2, Charles Heck pleaded guilty to three charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Christian County Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock sentenced Heck to seven years in prison on each conviction. She suspended the execution of Heck’s sentence, and ordered him to serve five years of supervised probation. Court records show Heck now lives in Aurora.
Court documents state that at least four adults and three children lived together in the home in Clever at the time that Emberlee Heck died. Weeks no longer lives in the house on Clarke Avenue.
At at hearing Feb. 20, Williams’ defense attorney Brady Musgrave filed a motion to dismiss the three charges against Williams.
“I think it’s a faulty indictment,” Musgrave said.
Musgrave argued that the description of the charges against Williams in the indictment were so vague that he would not be able to adequately prepare a proper defense for trial.
The grand jury found that Weeks, Tripp, Williams and Heck acted together in a manner which “created a substantial risk” to the baby.
The indictment describes, “the residence being roach infested, only having one unobstructed door to provide egress from the home.” The indictment goes on to describe that the basement, accessible from the interior of the home, was full of standing water. The home also allegedly had animal feces on the floor, bathroom sinks filled with items preventing them from use, and clutter throughout the house “that created obstacles and hazards to movement in the residence.”
The home also had a collapsed above-ground swimming pool with standing water in the yard, which the grand jury found posed a danger to the child.
Weeks’ two charges of endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk are not related to the death of Emberlee Heck, but to two other children.
A person found guilty of abuse or neglect of a child, resulting in death, is subject to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole, under Missouri law.
The indictment alleges that Weeks, “neglected E.H. by having E.H. sleep in an unsafe sleep environment and as a result,” Weeks, “knowingly caused the child to suffer physical injury.”
The grand jury indictment states that the baby died as a result of injuries sustained while living in the cluttered home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.