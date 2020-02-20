Members of the Youth Empowerment Project of Ozark at Ozark High School, known as YEPO, attended the annual YEP Conference in Springfield.
Christina Ford, President and CEO of the Rebound Foundation, delivered the keynote address for the event at the Springfield Art Museum Feb. 4. Ford shared how she turned her charitable vision — a desire to help victims of domestic violence by providing transitional housing — into reality, a learning process that took more than five years.
“We all have a ‘why,’” Ford said.
Ford founded the foundation with her husband, Missouri State University men’s basketball head coach Dana Ford.
“Something that’s happened to you; something you’ve experienced. Then you have to figure out the ‘how,’” Christina Ford told the youth.
The Rebound Foundation opened the Marda House, a transitional living home for women and children in Springfield, in early 2019.
The students also participated in smaller group activities, which helped them explore how they can identify their charitable passions and connect within their own communities. They also toured the art museum.
The goal of the Youth Empowerment Project, a program of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, is to promote the principles of philanthropy for high school and middle school students through education, community grant-making, service projects and fundraising. YEPO is one of about 30 chapters across southwest Missouri.
Community Foundation of the Ozark’s is a regional public charitable foundation serving central and southern Missouri through a network of donors, nonprofit partners and affiliate foundations, including the Finley River Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.