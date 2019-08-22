City officials in Nixa hope to raise awareness about a relatively new pest to Missouri which is damaging trees and spreading throughout the state.
The Nixa area is being invaded by a pest insect known as gloomy scale. It primarily feeds on red maple trees, but also on other maple species, elm, hackberry, and sycamore. In severe cases the pest can cause defoliation, branch dieback, or even tree death. Trees without sufficient soil moisture are at higher risk.
The pest’s scientific name is Melanaspis tenebricosa. It is an armored scale insect which has been reported across the Ozarks from Branson and Springfield to Lake of the Ozarks.
The city of Nixa employs a certified arborist who is working with other staff members to protect trees on public property in Nixa, but the arborist wants to warn the public so they can defend their trees against this damaging pest.
To spot the gloomy scale:
-Look for grey bumps or white dots on a tree’s trunk or limbs.
-Water your trees two or three times per month during dry periods.
-Contact a certified arborist for consultation and treatment if you spot the gloomy scale.
Gloomy Scale can be very abundant in parking lot and street landscapes where a warmer microclimate exists. It is common to find affected trees with nearly 100 percent of their main trunk and mid to lower canopy branches covered in scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.