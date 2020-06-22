The land could one day be home to a school, but that day is not here yet.
Nixa Public Schools approached the city of Nixa about allowing the annexation of 39.657 acres on South Gregg Road that is just south of Kevin “Cub” Martin Drive. The lad sits south of Helen Mathews Elementary School and east of Nixa High School’s Eagle Stadium.
Nixa Public Schools purchased the property in 2019 with the intent to develop the land in the future, but there are no immediate construction plans at this point.
The Nixa City Council will consider a bill to finalize the land annexation at a future meeting.
“At this time they have submitted an annexation application with the desire to go ahead and get the property annexed into the city to allow for future development,” Nixa Director of Planning and Development Travis Cossey said.
This annexation is unique, Cossey explained. Generally, property owners make annexation requests with the intent to build something on their property almost immediately. It’s to their advantage to be inside the city limits for utilities, namely water and sewer.
“Unlike a lot of annexation ordinances and applications that are received, this one has not been received alongside a development application. At this time, the school does not have any development application interest in the property right now. They merely want to have it annexed in so in the future when they do formulate a plan for development of the property, they can move forward with those plans,” Cossey said.
The 39 acres of property is an enclave of unincorporated Christian County with incorporated Nixa on all four sides.
“It is completely surrounded by existing city limits,” Cossey said.
A sinkhole analysis will be required before the property is developed. There is a sinkhole on the southeast corner of the property, Cossey said. A geologist will determine the size of the sinkhole and its potential impact on the property development.
Cossey said that the school district would not be required to extend a connecting street from the southwesterly neighboring property on Bluegrass Road. A connector could be an option, but not a requirement for what is presently a dead end street to the immediate south of the stadium.
According to property records from the Christian County Assessor’s Office, Nixa Public Schools acquired the land on Dec. 26, 2019. It is assessed at a value of $6,700.
