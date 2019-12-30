The Nixa Community Foundation presented checks to the organizations awarded funding in the foundation’s 2019 round of grants.
The presentations took place Dec. 5, at Nixa City Hall. with 42 grants adding up to $71,633.
Among those receiving grants were various Nixa Boy Scouts of America troops, Champion Athletes of the Ozarks, Children's Smile Center, Nixa Parks and Recreation, Least Of These, Nixa Amateur Radio Club, Nixa Police Department, Nixa Public Schools, the Child Advocacy Center, and Show Me Christian County.
