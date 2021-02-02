The Nixa City Council will consider a financial move on the heels of the federal CARES Act that could put more police officers on the streets of Nixa's subdivisions.
The Nixa Police Department received approximately $900,000 allocated to Christian County for COVID-19 pandemic relief through the CARES Act of 2020. The Nixa police applied for and received the funding for salary reimbursement through the Christian County Commission's CARES Act Committee.
After examining how the salary reimbursement would impact the police department's budgets for 2021, Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell put a proposal in front of the Nixa City Council.
Campbell brought up a $130,000 budget amendment that will fund a year of salary, training and equipment for two police officers.
"I am proposing that we look at using some of that money to pay for the costs of these positions and the associated equipment that we will also have to buy moving forward," Campbell said. "I think it's a pretty good use of the money that we have."
The funding breakdown allocates $83,286 for salaries, $15,919 for group insurance, $13,322 for uniforms and equipment, $8,495 for retirement benefits, $6,372 for payroll taxes and $2,606 for workers compensation premiums.
The addition of two police officers would coincide with another financial move devised to attract and retain good law enforcement agents for Nixa.
In October 2020, the Nixa City Council voted and budgeted to increase the starting hourly wage for Nixa police officers, which Campbell believes will be a valuable recruiting tool. The move added about $98,000 to the Nixa Police Department’s salary and compensation budget. The city council voted to raise the starting wage for police officers to a minimum of $18.75 per hour.
"I think that it will give us an opportunity to really recruit people and good, quality candidates, and potentially get them in the door," Campbell said. "As you know, staffing is always challenging for us, and so we're in a constant state of recruiting and looking to fill those positions. The sooner we can take advantage of that, the sooner we can keep our positions staffed up."
In 2019, Nixa police responded to 21,382 calls for service. In 2020, police are on target to respond to more calls. At the same time, the Nixa Police Department has an average of four or five job openings at any time during the year, and has hired nine persons in 2020. The rising stars of the Nixa Police Department are often recruited away to work for other law enforcement agencies for higher pay.
The two new police officers that Nixa would hire would be considered "forward operating," meaning that they will be patrol officers.
