Nixa remains under a state of emergency as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will remain that way until at least July 26.
The Nixa City Council was scheduled to end Nixa's state of emergency on July 12, but took the two bills that would end the pandemic emergency declaration off its agenda. District 3 Councilman Justin Orf moved to postpone reading the bill that would end the emergency declaration until the next regularly scheduled city council meeting, which is July 26.
In March 2020, the Nixa City Council passed a pair of ordinances in response to a statewide emergency from the COVID-19 pandemic. The first ordinance puts Nixa under a state of emergency, and the second ordinance grants Mayor Brian Steele certain emergency powers as long as Nixa is under a state of emergency.
City Attorney Nick Woodman explained the bill to repeal the emergency ordinances at a meeting at City Hall June 28.
"Council Bill 2021-068, if approved, would repeal these two ordinances, thereby ending the state of emergency and withdrawing the council's delegation of emergency powers," Woodman said.
Woodman wrote in a memo that the repeal should not affect Nixa's ability to apply for state or federal grant funding allocated for COVID-19 relief. On June 28, Steele explained that he directed the city attorney to examine the ability to seek any emergency funds that might become available later in 2021.
"I had Nick research this to make sure that there weren't any possible issues with funding from government programs, or anything like that, that we would be at risk for having repealed the emergency order, so I think we're fine to do so at this point, and if something comes up in the future, we'll revisit it at that point," Steele said.
COVID-19 had a resurgence in Christian County between the time the repeal bill was written on June 23 and the city council meeting on July 12. Data from the Christian County Health Department shows that the number of COVID cases amongst Christian County residents confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing climbed from 7,604 cases on June 25, to 7,996 confirmed cases on July 9, a net gain of 392 cases.
The Christian County Health Department also documents cases logged and treated with antigen testing to reach the total number of COVID cases given on its weekly report. The total crossed the 10,000 mark in July 2021, going from 9,614 cases on June 25, to 10,185 on July 9.
The COVID-19 death toll for Christian County also rose by five persons over two weeks, from 93 to 98.
In the seven-day span from July 2-9, the Christian County Health Department documented 317 new cases of COVID-19 among Christian County residents.
The emergency orders are part of the story behind a recall petition that circulated in Nixa and will make Steele subject to a recall election in November 2021. Steele utilized the emergency power granted to him to put Nixa under an order that required people to wear face coverings in public places in effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 from October 2020 to the end of April 2021. Steele's order, he said, came after he consulted with the Christian County Health Department and with then-Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner, plus officials from CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield hospitals. The explanation doesn't sit with the recall petitioners, who claim Steele abused the emergency powers granted to him by enacting the mask order.
