A Nixa physician accused of being “the biggest prescriber of fentanyl spray in the state,” has been indicted by a federal grand jury in what investigators say was a $2.4 million fraud scheme.
Randall D. Halley, 63, was charged in a 29-count grand jury indictment in U.S. District Court in Springfield on Jan. 23. Halley is accused of taking kickbacks from an unnamed pharmaceutical company based in Chandler, Arizona.
According to federal investigators, Halley ran a private practice called Ozark Community Hospital-Christian County Clinic in Nixa from 2004 to 2019. Halley also served as the medical director at Ozark Riverview Manor, a nursing home in Ozark, Magnolia Square, a skilled nursing facility in Springfield, Seasons Hospice and Pallative Care in Springfield and Ozarks Methodist Manor, a skilled nursing facility in Marionville.
According to the indictment, Halley was “one of the top prescribers” of the fentanyl spray in the United States. Fentanyl spray is prescribed for pain management in adult cancer patients who are “tolerant to around the-clock opioid therapy for their underlying persistent cancer pain.” Fentanyl rapidly enters a patient’s bloodstream after it is sprayed under the tongue.
From May 2013 to March 2019, Halley allegedly wrote more than 355 prescriptions for the fentanyl spray, and its manufacturer allegedly paid Halley $92,225 in kickbacks, according to the indictment.
29 charges filed
The indictment charges Halley with six counts of health care fraud, six counts of making false statements related to health care, one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance without a legitimate medical purpose and six counts of distributing a controlled substance without a legitimate medical purpose.
Halley is accused of prescribing the fentanyl spray to patients who did not have cancer or breakthrough pain related to cancer, or patients who did not have qualified insurance coverage for the spray.
The indictment charges that Halley submitted fraudulent authorization requests, in which he is accused of falsely claiming that certain patients had cancer or were suffering from cancer pain. The federal investigators claim patients who were recovering from cancer or were in full remission were also prescribed the spray.
Halley is accused of refusing patients’ requests to switch from the fentanyl spray to another pain relief medication, the indictment says, even when patients “suffered debilitating side effects from the fentanyl spray or when they obtained little or no pain relief from the fentanyl spray.”
Federal fentanyl crackdown
Halley is charged with participating in a conspiracy from February 2013 to March 2019, and it is alleged Halley received kickbacks from the pharmaceutical company as an inducement for prescribing the fentanyl spray to his patients. In addition to the conspiracy, Halley is charged with five counts of receiving kickbacks.
The court documents allege that the unnamed pharmaceutical company created a speakers program that paid doctors and medical practitioners to educate their peers on the uses and benefits of the fentanyl spray. The indictment alleges, “the primary purpose of the program was to provide a financial reward to providers who were prescribing large amounts of the fentanyl spray and incentivize those providers to continue to prescribe the fentanyl spray in the future.”
Halley was reportedly a speaker from April 2013 to August 2017, purportedly giving approximately 27 presentations at various restaurants, doctor’s offices, and pharmacies throughout Missouri. For each of these purported presentations, the pharmaceutical company paid Halley a fee between $1,500 and $4,700 each time. Halley allegedly received approximately $83,135 in compensation and an additional $9,090 food, travel, and lodging expenses from the pharmaceutical company.
Some of the purported speaking programs conducted by Halley were sham programs, the indictment alleges, in which no other medical professionals permitted to prescribe the fentanyl spray were present. Additionally, the pharmaceutical company paid Halley for at least one program that he never conducted.
Nurse practicioners indicted
Nga (Lily) A. Nguyen, 40, of Springfield, and Kimberly G. Hoffer, 47, of Ozark, and Halley are all charged with one count of conspiracy to use a registration number issued to another person in connection with the distribution of a controlled substance.
Nguyen was a licensed nurse practitioner who was employed by Halley at the clinic in Nixa. Hoffer was a licensed practical nurse. Halley is charged with three counts of using, or causing to be used, a registration number issued to another person in connection with the distribution of a controlled substance.
The indictment alleges that Halley was regularly absent from his clinic due to his duties with other medical treatment facilities and his participation in the pharmaceutical company’s speakers program. Because of Halley’s regular absences, Halley and his employees established a procedure by which he would pre-sign prescriptions on dates prior to the dates of certain office visits. Halley’s employees, none of whom had a DEA registration number or could legally prescribe the fentanyl spray or other Schedule II controlled substances in the state of Missouri, prepared the prescriptions for patients, and Halley allegedly signed off on the prescriptions. Halley’s staff would then see the patient while the doctor was out of the office, then allegedly prescribe the medication to patients.
All of these prescriptions, according to the indictment, listed Halley’s name and DEA registration number.
The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require Halley to forfeit to the government any property derived from the proceeds of the alleged offenses, including a money judgment of at least $2,401,705. Nguyen and Hoffer also would be required to forfeit to the government any property derived from the proceeds they obtained as a result of their participation in the alleged offenses.
