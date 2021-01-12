Nixa grad chosen among Citizen Scholars

They’ll lobby for social justice in America, provide food to local communities, boost the medical profession and enhance ethical law practices.
In the years ahead, this group of exemplary Missouri State University students will make a positive difference in the world. One of them is Allison Garrett, a senior from Nixa.
The Missouri State University Board of Governors acknowledged six students with the Citizen Scholar award. The award honors students who exemplify academic success and the university’s public affairs mission.
Garrett is a political science major and is applying to law school. She plans to shape her career in higher education with the goal of becoming the general counsel for a college or university.
The other honorees include Jamie Cayley of Guatemala, Guatemala, Alye Darter of Rogers, Arkansas, Sarah Gray of Little Rock, Arkansas, Rachel Ingram of Kansas City, Missouri, and Lyndsey Parker of Salem, Missouri.
