Nixa High School received the AP District Honor Roll designation for the 2018-2019 school year.
This marks the fourth straight year for Nixa High School to earn this designation.
The honor roll, according to the College Board, “consists of the top 250 school districts in the U.S. and Canada that simultaneously achieved increases in access to Advanced Placement courses for a broader number of students and also maintained or improved the rate at which their AP students earned scores of 3 or higher on an AP Exam.”
Nixa was one of only seven AP District Honor Roll recipients in Missouri, and the only school in southwest Missouri to earn the award. It joins Affton, Francis Howell (St. Charles), Liberty, Lindbergh, Parkway (Chesterfield) and Webster Groves in being recognized.
Inclusion on the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on the examination of three years of AP data, from 2017 to 2019, for three main criteria points:
—Increased participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts, and at least 11 percent in small districts.
—Increased or maintained percentage of minority students taking exams and increased or maintained the percentage of minority students scoring 3+ on at least one AP Exam.
—Improved performance levels when comparing the percentage of students in 2018 scoring a 3 or higher than those in 2016, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70 percent of its AP students are scoring a 3 or higher.
