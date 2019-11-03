The Nixa High School journalism program won the Silver Medalist award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association for the school’s 2019 yearbook.
‘Please congratulate yourselves on packing a lot of information on these pages. I can tell you've taken time to talk to as many students as possible and are filling caption mini-stories to get that coverage in,” a judge wrote.
A second judge commended the Nixa yearbook staff for its effort in covering all that is life at Nixa High School.
“Overall you've the structure of a good book, and have proven efforts at gathering info and your staff has done a great job getting all that coverage,” the second judge commented.
The Nixa yearbook scored 686 points of a possible 1,000 through a series of three critiqued areas.
Nixa High School 2019 Eagle yearbook staff:
Skyla Chitwood, editor-in-chief
Kaitlyn Byrd
Jadyn Clark
Abby Gagnepain
Briana Jenkins
Kaitlyn Jones
Savannah James
Samantha Lammers
Mia Paladino
Myah Snider
Alyssa Stewart
Malorie Teter
Addison Towe
FIona Webster
Cover drawing by Nadia May
