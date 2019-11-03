Nixa High School Eagle yearbook

The 2019 Nixa High School Eagle yearbook

 Submitted photo

The Nixa High School journalism program won the Silver Medalist award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association for the school’s 2019 yearbook. 

‘Please congratulate yourselves on packing a lot of information on these pages. I can tell you've taken time to talk to as many students as possible and are filling caption mini-stories to get that coverage in,” a judge wrote.

A second judge commended the Nixa yearbook staff for its effort in covering all that is life at Nixa High School.

“Overall you've the structure of a good book, and have proven efforts at gathering info and your staff has done a great job getting all that coverage,” the second judge commented.

The Nixa yearbook scored 686 points of a possible 1,000 through a series of three critiqued areas.

Nixa High School 2019 Eagle yearbook staff: 

Skyla Chitwood, editor-in-chief

Kaitlyn Byrd  

Jadyn Clark  

Abby Gagnepain  

Briana Jenkins  

Kaitlyn Jones  

Savannah James

Samantha Lammers

Mia Paladino

Myah Snider  

Alyssa Stewart  

Malorie Teter

Addison Towe

FIona Webster

Cover drawing by Nadia May

