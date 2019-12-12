The case of a man accused in a Nixa homicide will move more than 200 miles out of Christian County.
Todd D. Blankenship, 46, is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the July 18, 2019, death of a woman at a home on South Timber Ridge Drive in Nixa.
Defense attorney Sarah Harrington Johnson and Christian County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite agreed to move Blankenship’s case to Platte County. Johnson is a public defender assigned to Blankenship’s case July 23, according to court records.
“The state has withdrawn their denial of a change of venue and we actually have reached an agreement as to the venue change. We have agreed to Platte County,” Sarah Johnson told Circuit Judge Laura Johnson at a hearing held Dec. 12, in Ozark.
“Platte County?” Judge Johnson responded.
“Yes, Judge,” the defense attorney replied.
Not all circuit courts in Missouri are able to accept cases on changes of venue, but Platte County is one of the circuits that does. Platte City is located just off of Interstate Highway 29 to the north of North Kansas City. Platte City is 208 miles away from Ozark.
“Has anybody asked Platte County if they want this case?” the judge asked.
“I have spoken to the prosecutor in Platte County with regards to just indicating that that was one of the counties that was made available, or one of the counties the defendant would agree to. I have not spoken to the court, your honor, but I have spoken to the prosecutor,” Fite told the judge.
Blankenship appeared for the hearing from the Christian County Jail via teleconferencing equipment, and was not physically present in the courtroom. The only time Blankenship spoke was to acknowledge that he understood the judge.
“Thank you, Mr. Blankenship, you will be transferred to the Platte County Jail,” Judge Johnson told Blankenship.
“Thank you, your honor,” Blankenship responded.
Blankenship is being held without bond. He was transferred from the Christian County Jail in Ozark to the Platte County Jail in Platte City upon the conclusion of his motion hearing Dec. 12.
According to a press release from the Nixa Police Department issued July 19, 2019, police were dispatched at roughly 10 p.m. July 18, to check the well-being of a person at the home. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a “non-responsive” woman inside the home. A person of interest, now identified as Blankenship, arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.
The victim has since been determined to be Blankenship’s wife, Staci Whiteley.
Whiteley, 46, was a mother to four children, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Nixa High School who worked for Greenlawn Funeral Home before recently deciding to pursue work as a dental assistant.
Whiteley was reportedly shot twice, and the scene at her Nixa home showed signs of a struggle, according to court documents.
Blankenship faces criminal charges from two other outstanding cases. He is charged with third degree domestic assault, a felony, in one case and fourth degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor, in another case filed July 8 — 10 days before Whiteley died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.