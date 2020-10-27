Some Christian County residents and businesses stand to benefit from a $24 million grant awarded to a Nixa company to bolster internet access to its customers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is spending $91.5 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Missouri. The funding is part of a $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.
Total Highspeed, LLC was awarded a $24.9 million ReConnect grant and a $24.9 million ReConnect loan. These funds will provide a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect 26,077 people, 720 farms, 417 businesses, nine fire stations and five public schools to high-speed broadband internet in Christian, Greene, Lawrence, Stone and Webster counties.
“In Missouri and across the country, technology and innovation are vital to agricultural production,” USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce said. “Our commitment to invest in rural America cannot be achieved without addressing the digital divide our rural communities face because of a lack of high-speed broadband internet.”
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, commended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) announcement that it is investing an additional $91.5 million in grant funding through the ReConnect Pilot Program to expand rural broadband in Missouri. The Blunt-backed 2020 government funding bill included $550 million for the program, which targets areas that currently lack access to broadband and includes provisions to prevent overbuilding existing infrastructure.
“The pandemic has brought even more attention to how critical connectivity is to education, health care, and jobs,” Blunt said. “Ending the digital divide will level the playing field for people in rural areas who haven’t had the same opportunities to compete and succeed. I’ll continue working to ensure we have the policies and resources in place to address one of the most important economic and quality of life issues facing our rural areas.”
In March 2018, Congress provided $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America. On Dec. 13, 2018, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the rules of the program, called “ReConnect,” including how the loans and grants will be awarded to help build broadband infrastructure in rural America.
On April 20, 2020, USDA announced the department received 172 applications for $1.57 billion in the second round of the ReConnect Program. The second round will enable USDA to implement new solutions to rural connectivity by leveraging financial options with its partners and continuing the momentum of the first round of funding.
In the first round of the ReConnect Program, USDA invested $698 million to bring high-speed broadband e-Connectivity to approximately 167,000 households,17,000 rural small businesses and farms, and more than 500 health care centers, educational facilities and critical community facilities located in 33 states.
To learn more about ReConnect Program eligibility, technical assistance and recent announcements, visit http://www.usda.gov/reconnect.
