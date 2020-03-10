Investigators say mail carriers delivered up to five pounds of methamphetamine per week to his Nixa home.
A Nixa man pleaded guilty in federal court to one charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On March 9, Jerry D. Thornton, 46, admitted to receiving mail shipments from Bakersfield, California containing illegal drugs that Thornton then distributed to buyers throughout southwest Missouri.
Federal investigators estimate Thornton distributed at least 11.34 kilograms, or 25 pounds of methamphetamine between Dec. 8, 2018, and Feb. 5, 2019.
In December 2018, a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Task Force officer received a tip about Thornton from what court documents refer to as a “reliable confidential source.” The informant told investigators that Thornton received an average of one package of methamphetamine through the mail each week, ad that each package contained about five pounds of meth.
The DEA officer recorded phone calls between the confidential source and Thornton, and arranged for a drug buy between the two in the parking lot of the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Springfield. The source bought approximately a quarter of an ounce of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Thornton also gave the person $208 in cash.
According to federal court documents, the DEA received a tip that Thornton would receive a shipment of drugs via a package delivery to his home on Dustin Lane in Nixa. The DEA arranged for a U.S. Postal Service inspector to intercept the package. The package was intercepted and shipped to a DEA agent on Feb. 5, 2019. The package reportedly contained two bundles inside a white plastic bag, placed inside foam packing peanuts. “Each bundle was wrapped in green cellophane and mustard had been placed between one or more layers of cellophane. Each cellophane bundle had been sealed in a vacuum sealed bag,” part of Thorton’s plea agreement reads.
Agents used rock salt to make two fake bundles of drugs, using techniques similar to what the supplier in California had done. They delivered the package to Thornton’s home in Nixa. When one of the occupants of the home brought the parcel from the front porch inside, police immediately executed a search warrant on the house.
Law enforcement agents seized two firearms from Thornton’s home. Thorton reportedly told investigators, “I’ll take responsibility for me, but I won’t give up anyone else.” According to court documents, Thornton said he didn’t know enough about the supplier in California to be helpful to investigators, and that they usually communicated by text message.
Per the terms of the plea agreement, the minimum penalty that the federal court may impose is 10 years in prison. Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, in the amount of 500 grams or more, by federal law is a class A felony. Three additional charges against Thornton were dismissed, according to the plea agreement.
The Nixa Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation that brought charges against Thornton.
