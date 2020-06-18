A Nixa man is dead following a shooting in southwest Springfield on June 17.
Joshua L. Woods, 25, has been identified by Springfield police after what was alleged to be an attempt at an apartment break-in.
At 1:48 a.m., police were called to the intersection of West Republic Road and South Hillcrest Avenue to a report of a man lying injured near a road. At the same time, a resident of Golden Pond Apartments, located at 4120 South Hillcrest Avenue, called and reported that two men had attempted to force their way into his apartment, and that one of those men had a gun.
Springfield police found the injured man on the road, Woods, and determined that he had gunshot wounds and was likely one of the two men connected to the incident at the nearby apartment complex.
Woods was taken to a Springfield hospital, but died of his injuries "a short time later," according to a statement from Springfield police.
Detectives are reportedly investigating the shooting at the apartment complex and are working to identify other persons who may have been involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810, or make an anonymous Crime Stoppers call to (417) 869-TIPS (8477).
