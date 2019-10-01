A 67-year-old Nixa man faces a 10-count felony indictment which includes child molestation charges.
Christian County prosecutors charged Edwin L. Cook, 67 with two counts of class B felony child molestation, two counts of class C felony child molestation, one count of class C felony second-degree attempted child molestation and five counts of felony attempted enticement of a child.
Cook is accused of inappropriately touching or attempting to touch four different children, all under the age of 15, in a sexual manner over a period of time between Oct. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2019.
A Christian County sheriff’s deputy describes the circumstances of the alleged instances of inappropriate touching in a probable cause statement filed May 30, 2019. The deputy describes three forensic interviews conducted with children on April 1.
The probable cause statement claims that Cook inappropriately touched the children in or around his home in Nixa. He would reportedly ask them questions such as, “Can I?” and “Can I have a feel?” In the indicting documents, a Christian County assistant prosecuting attorney writes that, “such conduct was a substantial step toward the commission of the offense of enticement of a child by attempting to solicit a person less than 15 years of age.”
Charges were filed against Cook on Aug. 5. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 20, and he was arraigned and arrested Sept. 24. He is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail. Cook has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 1.
The range of punishment for a class B felony under Missouri law is a prison sentence of no less than five years and no more than 15 years. A person convicted of child molestation is not eligible for parole until at least 85 percent of their prison sentence has been served.
Two other persons have been indicted in connection to the alleged incidents surrounding Edwin Cook’s charges. Scottie L. Cook, 47, is charged with three class D felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Kristine M. Cook, 31, also faces three charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of child.
Editor’s note: In the Headliner News’ coverage of court cases involving minors, especially with allegations of sex crimes or molestation, some details found in court documents are intentionally omitted. This is done in effort to adhere to the Headliner News’ policies for news coverage and to protect the identities of minors and/or the victims of sexual offenses.
