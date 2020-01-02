A Nixa man was seriously injured and taken to a Springfield hospital after he was hit by a car near Strafford.
Gerald A. Schroeder, 37, was reportedly hit by a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV while he was walking along a rural outer road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Schroeder was walking along Evergreen Road, which runs parallel to north side of Interstate 44, when he was struck by a westbound vehicle at 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Schroeder was reportedly taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. No charges have been filed against the driver, a 49-year-old man from Strafford.
It is not clear why Schroeder was walking along the road at night.
The spot on Evergreen Road where the accident occurred is just east of the Webster-Greene county line along I-44 east of Strafford.
