A man from Nixa is among the eight injured in a serious car accident that occurred on Interstate 44 in Greene County.
Justin T. Randolph, 23, sustained serious injuries in a five-car accident that occurred on I-44 about three miles west of Springfield at 6:51 a.m. on Nov. 18. Randolph was a passenger in a van that was hit by a pickup truck during a traffic slowdown. He sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Shawn Hamilton of Republic was driving eastbound on I-44 in a 2019 Ford F-350 pickup. Some vehicles in front of the truck were reportedly slowed for a crash ahead.
The F-350 struck the rear of a 2016 Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry, William M. Davis, 48, of Monett, suffered a minor injury when his car was forced off the road. The F-350 carried on and struck a 2000 Chevrolet 2500 van that had a driver and three passengers on board. Randolph was one of those passengers. The van carried forward and struck two more vehicles, a Ford F-250 pickup and a Ford F-350 pickup.
Hamilton suffered serious injuries in the accident, as did two other occupants of the van. Driver Dalton A. Smith and passenger Troy A. Foubester, both of Springfield, all sustained serious injuries and were taken to Cox South Hospital by ambulance.
