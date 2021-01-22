Safety precautions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a Nixa man’s trial in Platte County being pushed further back into 2021.
Todd D. Blankenship, 48, remains in jail in Platte City awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Blankenship is accused of killing his wife, Staci Whiteley. Whiteley was reportedly shot twice, and the scene at her Nixa home showed signs of a struggle, according to court documents.
Blankenship’s court case moved from Christian County to the Kansas City suburb of Platte County after prosecuting attorneys and Blankenship’s defense attorney reached an agreement to change the case’s venue, and Platte County Presiding Judge James Van Amburg agreed to take the case. Blankenship has been an inmate in the Platte County Jail since Dec. 27, 2019, according to jail records.
On Jan. 21, Vam Amburg set Blankenship’s trial date for Aug. 2. He also set a pre-trial hearing for March 11. Christian County assistant prosecutors Janette Bleau and Shana Mora represented the state by Webex teleconferencing.
He was originally scheduled to appear on Jan. 11. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all jury trials in Platte County have been suspended, causing the case to be removed from the docket. A trial setting is now scheduled for March 11.
At about 10 p.m. on July 18, 2019, police were dispatched to a house on South Timber Ridge Drive in Nixa to check the well-being of a person at the home. When police arrived at the scene, they found a “non-responsive” woman inside the home. A person of interest, now identified as Blankenship, arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.
Whiteley, 46, was a mother to five children, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Nixa High School who worked for Greenlawn Funeral Home. Just prior to her death, Whiteley had begun to pursue work as a dental assistant.
Blankenship’s domestic assault charges were filed July 8 — 10 days before Whiteley died, according to court records. Blankenship is accused of assaulting Whiteley in April in Nixa, in June in Nebraska and in July in Nixa. Whiteley reportedly sought an order of protection against Blankenship in June 2019.
