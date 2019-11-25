Nixa all-district band 2019

TWENTY ONE NIXA MUSICIANS made the 2019 all-district honor bands.

 

Nixa High School recognized 21 band students for their selection into one of the two district honor bands. Selection is by audition and is regardless of school classification. Nine of these students are eligible to audition for the all-state band on Dec. 7.

Hannah Montgomery - flute

Anna Parker - flute

Magdalen Stehno - flute

James Speake - oboe

Karmyn Bartels - clarinet

Elijah Bartels - clarinet

Avery Rayle - contra clarinet

Nicholas Jungen - tenor sax

Joshua Goodin - trumpet

Keppner Barker - horn

Maxwell Brower - trombone

Mason Malarkey - trombone

Collin Jess - trombone

Edward Eiche - trombone

Bryon Hiatt - euphonium

Preston Roesslet - euphonium

Mya Bartels - euphonium

Daniel Pilotto - tuba

Austin Harkins - tuba

Trey Ringgold - tuba

Lucas Finger - percussion

