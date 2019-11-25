Nixa High School recognized 21 band students for their selection into one of the two district honor bands. Selection is by audition and is regardless of school classification. Nine of these students are eligible to audition for the all-state band on Dec. 7.
Hannah Montgomery - flute
Anna Parker - flute
Magdalen Stehno - flute
James Speake - oboe
Karmyn Bartels - clarinet
Elijah Bartels - clarinet
Avery Rayle - contra clarinet
Nicholas Jungen - tenor sax
Joshua Goodin - trumpet
Keppner Barker - horn
Maxwell Brower - trombone
Mason Malarkey - trombone
Collin Jess - trombone
Edward Eiche - trombone
Bryon Hiatt - euphonium
Preston Roesslet - euphonium
Mya Bartels - euphonium
Daniel Pilotto - tuba
Austin Harkins - tuba
Trey Ringgold - tuba
Lucas Finger - percussion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.