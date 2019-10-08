The Nixa Police Department is changing its system for reporting crime statistics from the old Summary Reporting System (SRS) to a new, more thorough method known as National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
This will change how crime is counted and reported in Nixa and across the United States. The transition is driven by law enforcement agencies’ demand for more accurate and detailed crime stats. The FBI is pushing law enforcement agencies around the country to transition to NIBRS by January 1, 2021. This transition will expand the crime analysis capabilities not only at the local level, but also at the state and federal levels.
Nixa was picked to receive federal grant money to be among a select group of agencies to make the transition to NIBRS ahead of schedule. The grant funding means that Nixa taxpayers do not have to foot the bill for the cost of this transition.
Nixa, Springfield, Greene County, and other regional agencies are transitioning together to this new crime reporting system. The new software (Niche Report Management System) will enable the Nixa Police Department to comply with NIBRS standards also allows regional agencies to share information more easily.
“The enhanced statistical data from this new reporting system will also allow Nixa police to use resources more strategically and effectively, although the time required to complete each crime report has also increased with the transition,” Police Chief Joe Campbell said in the press release.
Nixa, as an early adopter of NIBRS, will see more law enforcement statistics available to police officers and city staff to use, but that will not necessarily mean that the city experienced an increase in crime. Rather than only counting the highest chargeable offense related to a particular incident which may have actually involved multiple crimes, the new system allows police to count each offense related to the incident.
For example, if in a single incident, someone steals your personal property and then assaults you, a Nixa police officer would have previously only been able to report the assault as a crime statistic, because it was the higher offense. The new system means police would report both the theft and the assault for statistical purposes.
