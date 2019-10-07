It happens each year at this time—a city government collectively prepares an annual budget. However, it is the last time for long-time Nixa Finance Director Donna Swatzell.
She announced that she’d retire in August of 2020 to audible disappointment from city council members.
Swatzell’s announcement gives the city plenty of leeway to fill her position and time to fill the requests from other department heads who lobbied for a total of seven new staff positions.
Swatzell introduced the 2020 budget overview to Nixa City Council Sept. 23, that included proposed staff increases, health insurance changes and more than $9 million in capital improvement projects.
Police Chief Joe Campbell said he needs four more officers to keep up with calls for service that increased nearly 40 percent over the same time from 2018.
“Where we are, coming into 2020, I do need those four officers,” Campbell said. “From January to August we are up 38 percent. We are doing more work and we are remaining busy.
Campbell said the department has 36 full-time officers and one reserve, but only 26 are patrolling the streets. The others are in administration and investigations. He said with the current staffing, Nixa police can only guarantee that there are two police officers on duty on every shift.
Campbell said the city’s reserve officer is an asset, but cannot be considered in staffing needs because of training requirements.
“He’s a tremendous help with some auxiliary things,” Campbell said. “A very valuable asset at the police department—but you have to be a full-time police officer to be on the street, not a reserve officer.”
Mayor Brian Steele cautioned the city council not to commit to new hires unless the funding for the positions can be sustained yearly.
“We have kept pace with the number of people moving into the city,” Steele said. “I don’t want to hire people and then just have to fire them. At some point there are not enough dollars and nickels to put into this pot. “
When asked about officer turnover and retention, Campbell said it’s fluid and that, “people leave the job for various reasons.”
Campbell said he has seasoned employees and newer ones, “but not many in the middle.” He also assured council that he was not inflating the number of officers needed in hopes of a compromise.
Doug Colvin, public works director, asked the council for three additional staff, saying they’re needed mainly for maintenance to keep up with city streets and Nixa’s water and wastewater needs.
While salaries and benefits are the largest chunk of any business expense, Swatzell said there is good news for Nixa.
Nixa pays 100 percent of the employee’s insurance costs for its base medical plan and 50 percent for dependents. Swatzell because of the rising costs of healthcare and the city’s 2019 claims experience, there’s been a consistent rise in the cost of medical benefits, but not this year.
“Our claims experience is finally improving on the medical side,” Swatzell said. “For 2020, we have a proposal that would result in zero percent increase to our medical insurance.”
Swatzell also explained in detail the health savings account option for employees to which city council agreed is a worthy benefit to retain.
Outside of budget discussions, Nixa Chamber of Commerce President
Chris Russell updated the council on the efforts to establish a Nixa arts council.
“The mission of this activity is basically to establish a formal arts council… to bring a culture of art and collaboration in Nixa,” Russell said. “The vision…Nixa will become a very art-friendly culture with many showcases of public and private art of the highest quality…”
