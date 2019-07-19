A person of interest is in custody as the Nixa Police Department investigates a suspicious death at a home in the 900 block of S. Timber Ridge, according to a press release. Police were dispatched at roughly 10 p.m. July 18, to check the well-being of a person at the home. When police arrived at the scene, they found a non-responsive female inside the home. A person of interest later arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.
The police have not released any other details, such as the female’s name or how she died.
The Nixa Police Department has no reason to believe the public is in any danger. Follow the Christian County Headliner News for further updates.
