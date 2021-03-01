Lock the doors, close the garage, turn off the lights -- and we all win. Lt. Jeremy Whitehill won the city of Nixa's 2020 Employee of the Year Award with the simple message found in the already award-winning 9 p.m. Routine.
Whitehill was honored at a Nixa City Council meeting on Feb. 22, for an effort to reduce property crime and help make Nixa a better place to live.
"Jeremy was actually nominated for every category that we have this year, but was ultimately chosen as the employee of the year," Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles said. "Among other things, he was nominated for his dedication to the community and his work on the 9 p.m. Routine."
The 9 p.m. Routine was statistically proven to work, contributing to a 41-percent reduction in thefts from motor vehicles year over year, and a 60-percent reduction in monetary losses by citizens to such thefts in Nixa in 2019.
The 9 p.m. Routine and the Nixa Police Department social media campaign tied to it won the 2020 Missouri Municipal League Innovation Award.
While he works for the Nixa Police Department, Whitehill went beyond the call of duty in helping Nixa employees tackle issues with computers and information technology in the absence of a dedicated I.T. worker at City Hall.
Nixa's now-retired Director of Finance Donna Swatzell received the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report Award (CAFR) for making Nixa a place that serves as an example to others when it comes to municipal government accounting.
"This is the fifth year in a row that the city of Nixa has achieved this accomplishment," Liles said.
The Nixa Police Department selected Officer Ronald Hilburn as its Officer of the Year Award-winner for 2020.
Deputy Police Chief Chad Tennis presented Hilburn's award at the city council meeting Feb. 22.
"Officer Hilburn is a great person to have on hand for a team project. He's a great supporting member and communicates well with other members of the team. He is a joy to work with and easygoing," Tennis said.
Hilburn is the Nixa Police Department's K9 handler. Hilburn and his partner Jack, a Belgian malinous born in Hungary, have been working together in Nixa since January 2020. One of their most notable cases occurred when Jack helped police obtain a search warrant that led to the seizure of a meth lab, 1.5 pounds of marijuana and weapons.
Tennis shared a story of Hilburn stopping to talk to a 3-year-old boy whose mother had just been pulled over in a traffic stop.
"She said that it really made a positive impact on her son and he was so excited that he was able to talk to a police officer," Tennis said.
City of Nixa employee awards
Jeremy Whitehill - City of Nixa 2020 Employee of the Year
Barb Blevins - 25 years, Finance Department
Donna Swatzell - CAFR Award
Ronald Hilburn - Police Department Officer of the Year
James Deaver - Police Department Award of Life Saving
Jesse Brooks - Police Department Award of Merit
Logan Cash - Police Department Award of Merit
Kellyn Bailey - Police Department Award of Merit
Eleena King - City of Nixa Team Player Award
Jason Ramos - City of Nixa Customer Service Award
Travis Carr - City of Nixa Innovation Award
