Residents of two subdivisions in southwestern Nixa are asked to avoid parking on streets while some resurfacing work happens.
The Nixa Department of Public Works asks residents of Royal Estates and Woodfield Estates to avoid street parking until their streets have been resurfaced. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 24, contractors will apply a thin surface layer to cover these roadways in order to extend the life of the asphalt and resist against tire skidding.
The timing of this project depends on weather, but officials at Nixa City Hall say it should not take more than a couple of weeks. In the meantime, residents and other drivers are asked to avoid parking on any of these streets until the new surface has been applied.
In Royal Estates:
Care Avenue
Daniel Drive
Wesely Avenue
Ace Court
Cardinal Court
Dustin Lane
In Woodfield Estates:
Dustin Lane
Chestnut Bend Circle
Heather Glenn Drive
Truman Boulevard
