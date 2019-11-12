Nixa High School’s student body flooded Eagle Fieldhouse Nov. 8, to honor our country’s heroes in a Veterans Day ceremony. The assembly included a performance of a military medley by the high school band, a song by the choir, as well as a speech by ROTC student Ariel Sheckley.
“You served your country with selfless sacrifice,” Sheckley said. “Sitting here among us, you set an example for the young men and women here today and we express our genuine thanks for that.”
Sheckley recalled the history of Veterans Day, which began as Armistice Day in 1918, following the end of World War I.
“Soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and everyone who gives service to their country: today is a day we dedicate to you and all that you have accomplished for us,” Sheckley said. “You solidified the nation of America, strengthened us and kept us standing in the storms. You have the spirits of revolutionary patriots—hearts of fire. Thank you for showing us why America is the greatest nation on earth.”
Following the ceremony, veterans in attendance were provided a free lunch in the high school library.
