The city kennel wasn’t at capacity, but volunteers from one of the primary animal rescue groups that serves Nixa felt overwhelmed on the first day of summer.
On June 21, the Nixa Police Department Animal Control Division had 11 different stray dogs at the city kennel.
4 the Love of K-9’s Animal Rescue has become the go-to source for the Nixa Police Department when an animal stays past its period of five days and one Saturday in the city kennel. It’s an a all-volunteer group, and all dogs are placed in foster homes until they are adopted.
“Our rescue group hasn’t been able to keep up with finding fosters,” volunteer Jeanne Coburn said. “They’re coming in faster than we can do anything with them.”
Officer B.J. Sartin is the animal control supervisor for the Nixa Police Department, and has worked in the field for about 18 years.
“In the last month or so, we’re averaging probably 25-30 dogs as far as impoundment,” Sartin said.
That number is high, but not necessarily unusual, Sartin said.
“Traditionally, we return most (dogs) to their owners, probably 90 percent of them are returned to their owners, and then rescue takes the others,” Sartin said.
The Nixa Police Department has a “stray hold” period policy, where the animal control officer will hold an impounded dog or cat for at least five days, including one Saturday.
“In this particular instance, I know we have several down here that are past stray hold, and then others that aren’t looking like we are going to be able to locate owners on them,” Sartin said.
The police, particularly Animal Control Officer Josh Gibson, work diligently to try to locate the owner of any stray animal. The rescue volunteers also work to find foster homes for pets who exceed their five days on hold in the kennel.
“If they haven’t been claimed within a couple of days, they’re not going to be,” Coburn said.
Sartin explained the process of searching for the owners of stray dogs and cats.
“We always scan them for microchips, and obviously, we’ve got social media and things like that,” Sartin said. “We return more animals through social media than we do anything else anymore.”
While the Nixa police continue searching for pets’ owners, the 4 the Love of K-9’s volunteers seek out foster homes for dogs and cats that go unclaimed.
“We need to find some people who are willing to foster dogs or willing to adopt dogs,” Coburn said. “It’s a crisis situation. We just have a problem with dogs being dumped or not being claimed whenever they get lost.”
Sartin said that the Nixa city kennel is not a strict no-kill shelter, but the kennel is operated as if it is a no-kill shelter.
“Right now we’re having to hold a few a few extra days to allow (the rescue group) the opportunity to find some placement for them. If we don’t do that, than the alternative is we can euthanize them,” Sartin said.
Sartin does not wantthe Nixa Animal Control Division to euthanize animals.
“We don’t want to that, we haven’t done that, I can’t tell you the last time we had to euthanize a dog,” Sartin said. “If we can hold them a few more days to give them more of a chance to survive and find placement for them, that’s what we do.”
Sartin points out that an animal is almost always on a five-day stray hold in Nixa at any given moment, so animal control officers will be tending to animals at the shelter anyway. The kennel also receives periodic donations of pet food, which can offset the costs of feeding a dog for an extra day.
“It’s not like it’s costing taxpayers or costing us more money to do that,” Sartin said.
Sometimes, Sartin says, Nixa residents see a photo of a stray pet on Facebook and ask about adopting it directly from the animal control officer. The city of Nixa can’t do direct adoptions, according to its policies. Instead, the animals are turned over to state-licensed rescue organizations, such as 4 the Love of K-9’s.
WHAT TO DO?
The Nixa Animal Control Division asks all pet owners to do a few things to make sure their pets are well taken care of and easy to return if they do go astray.
-Make sure your animal is properly vaccinated and has its rabies shots.
-If you live in Nixa, make sure your dogs have a Nixa dog tag, which are used to help identify animals that get away from their owner’s case. Other Christian County municipalities have similar policies.
-Spay and neuter your animals.
-If your pet is lost, share photographs on social media channels as quickly as possible.
-Provide proper shelter for all pets, regardless of where they are kept on your property.
4 the Love of K-9’s is looking for volunteers who are willing to foster animals, and for people willing to adopt animals. You can find out more about the organization by searching for “4 the Love of K-9’s Animal Rescue” on Facebook, or by going to the group’s PetFinder page at http://4theloveofk9s.petfinder.com. The group has links to its foster parent application form on both pages.
