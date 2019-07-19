Nixa High School senior Mark Meads placed second in the nation in Management Information Systems at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) national conference.
This was a role-play event where the contestants were given a prompt and had 20 minutes to prepare a seven-minute presentation to the judges.
Aaron Gardner, a Nixa junior, completed in the Personal Finance Testing event consisting of 100 questions.
Meads and Gardner were among more than 10,000 of high school students who traveled to the conference in San Antonio from June 29-July 2 to, “Create, Lead, and Inspire,” as they competed for the opportunity to win more than $175,000 in cash awards. Participants from across the United States and abroad attended this conference to enhance their business skills, network, and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.
Meads is a four-time national qualifier and placed in the top 15 in each of those four years. His freshman year he was in a team event with Sophia Jackson, Introduction to Business Presentation, and finished in the top 15 in the nation. His sophomore year, Meads competed once again in Introduction to Business Presentation, but this time with Carson Young, and the two boys finished 10th in the nation. In 2018, Meads’ junior year, Meads and Young competed in Management Information Systems and took eighth place in the nation.
Finally, as a senior Meads competed alone and took home his best ever finish of second place and received a $600 scholarship.
“From day one I have been impressed by Mark’s dedication to FBLA and the events he participated in,” Nixa High School Business teacher and FBLA adviser Jordan Burns said. “Mark has made Nixa and me proud over the years. I was elated to see him end his time at Nixa with receiving second place in the nation. It was a much-deserved win. Seeing Mark’s reaction and emotion on the national stage when receiving his award was priceless.”
When asked to reflect upon his FBLA experience Meads said, “Nixa FBLA has been one of the most profound and deeply moving experiences of my life. Though the recognition is amazing and I am humbled to be ranked among the best, what matters more is the people I've met and the advisors who have helped me reach this point. Traveling across the country with friends, laughing and enjoying the camaraderie, that's what makes Nixa FBLA, Mr. Burns, and by extension the whole Nixa community so fantastic.”
The award was part of a comprehensive national competitive events program sponsored by FBLA-PBL that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.
