The Nixa Special Services Department recently completed the desk review portion of the compliance monitoring required every three years by the Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE), Office of Special Education.
The Special Education Performance Report results indicated that Nixa Public Schools was found to be 100 percent in compliance with all state and federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) regulations.
"It is through the continued hard work and dedication of our teachers, therapists, process coordinators, support staff, and administrators that Nixa Public Schools continues to demonstrate 'Excellence in Action,'" a statement from Nixa Public Schools on its special education program reads.
