Ten Nixa High School students participated in the Missouri Bar's Show Me Constitution competition in Columbia, finishing in second place in the state contest.
They had to prepare and deliver a four-minute ]statement followed by a 10-minute question and answer session. Students addressed multi-tiered questions about the Fourth Amendment right to search and seizure, the problems and future of the Electoral College, and the problems and future of separation of powers and/or checks and balances.
Many of the panelists praised the Nixa students for their passion for the issues, their research, and an in-depth understanding of the issues.
Students competing for Nixa included Sloane Lawson, Edward Eiche, Eshan Jain, Amarra Fusco, Kaleb Creason, Amanda Eckels, Dallin Attwooll, Brady Vaughan, Susan Hardy and Emma Beadle.
