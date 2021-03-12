A Nixa teenager was killed in a Springfield parking garage after falling from the hood of a vehicle and dying as a result of his injuries.
Colton Cline, 18, was reportedly riding on the hood of a 2004 Ford Taurus on the top level of a parking garage. Springfield police responded to the parking garage at 230 North Campbell Avenue at 8:07 p.m. March 3, after Cline reportedly fell from the hood of the car.
Cline was a Nixa High School student. Police are investigating his death, but don’t believe the driver, another 18-year-old male from Nixa, was impaired.
Cline was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, where he died from his injuries May 4.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Adams Funeral Home in Nixa.
According to his obituary, Cline loved to practice archery and care for animals, especially horses. At a vigil held in his honor, one of Cline’s former school principals recounted how Cline had written him a letter in the wake of a tragic event, offering to help in any way he could.
Cline’s family noted in his obituary that he was an organ donor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.