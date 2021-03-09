Semi-truck drivers and operators in Nixa who wish to park their trucks in their driveways have until June 30 to obtain a permit.
After that, truck-tractor parking will be more limited in Nixa's neighborhoods under an ordinance enacted at the end of February. Some Nixa subdivisions already ban truck-tractor parking as part of their covenant restrictions, so the new law in Nixa will apply to truck drivers who don't live in a subdivision where the practice of at-home parking is already banned.
District 3 Councilman Justin Orf points out that Nixa is the only city of its size in Christian County and the surrounding area of southwest Missouri to adopt legislation offering truck drivers permits to park at their homes.
"That speaks volumes to the fact that we want truck drivers and their families in this community," Orf said.
Orf said the process of regulating truck parking included a large fight against misinformation. Orf said that the Nixa City Council has not worked to ban truck parking. To the contrary, the council worked to make it allowable.
"The bill reduces regulations that the city has in place by allowing truck parking when it wasn't previously allowed," Orf said. "Protections for un-permitted vehicles and terms of loading and unloading still exist. We allow this loading and unloading process to occur without fear of consequence, which is in great contrast to our existing code."
It remains illegal in Nixa to park a semi-truck or truck-tractor on a residential street, with a brief exception for delivery or moving trucks. Trucks may not be parked in a way that blocks sidewalks. Semi-trailers are not allowed to be parked in residential areas.
Permitted trucks may now be parked in an operator's driveway, provided that they obtain a permit through the Nixa Department of Planning and Development at City Hall.
Nixa Director of Planning and Development Garrett Tyson gave an overview of the background that led up to the city council vote on Feb. 22.
"There were a number of instances where truck-tractors were being parked in residential areas, and had been parked in that manner for a substantial amount of time without any consequences. City staff subsequently engaged in some enforcement action in a couple of these instances. At least what I think is understandably so, these people experienced some frustration, and some controversy resulted in the fact that they had been parking that way for some time without consequences, and suddenly faced those consequences without any knowledge that they were previously violating the ordinance," Tyson said.
In 2020, the Nixa City Council enacted an ordinance creating a special use permit for truck-tractor parking. Owner/operator Karl Krtek applied for a special use permit to park his truck on his residential property, and paid the $250 fee to obtain the permit.
Through the process of Krtek applying for the permit, the Nixa City Council identified more frustrations from the public. Three council members formed an ad hoc committee to further study the truck-tractor parking issue and eventually return with legislation.
By action of the Nixa City Council taken March 8, Krtek's $250 will be refunded.
Truck-tractor drivers or owners who park their trucks at their houses in Nixa have until May 31 to obtain their parking permit from City Hall. No new permits for truck-tractor parking will be issued after June 30, 2021. Permits to park truck-tractors must also be renewed before Dec. 31 of each year.
The renewal clause is a key reason why the bill did not gain unanimous approval from the Nixa City Council. District 1 Councilman Scott Perryman cast the lone dissenting vote as the bill passed 5-1. Perryman unsuccessfully attempted to remove the deadline of June 30, 2021 from the original bill, and argued against any type of deadline. Perryman said he anticipates a truck owner/operator will want to move to Nixa at some point after the deadline has passed, and will seek relief against parking illegally.
"I suspect this will come back again. I just think you do it for all or you do it for none," Perryman said. "You'll be facing this issue again for equitability."
Councilman Orf, a graduate of both University of Missouri Science and Technology and Missouri State University whose background is in civil engineering, brought personal touches to Nixa's exploration of truck parking. He explained how he surveyed the impact heavy trucks can have on asphalt during an internship in Springfield in 2018.
"I had the task of measuring every crack, every rut, and counting every parking space on every single lot that MSU had," Orf said.
Orf recounted how he examined the weight of the vehicles, including buses and delivery trucks, that passed through the university campus, and how the weights of those vehicles contributed to the stress and distress of the asphalt.
Orf's concern is that heavier vehicles will cause additional distress on Nixa's residential streets, leaving the city with the task of budgeting unanticipated money to repair roads. Alligator cracking, which occurs when the asphalt develops small cracks that resemble the skin of an alligator, allows water and other particles of a street's sub-grade, causing it to deteriorate faster-than-anticipated.
"Roadways aren't cheap to build, and they aren't cheap to fix," Orf said.
Orf implored the Nixa City Council to continue its practice of encouraging truck parking in designated commercial and industrial areas, especially at storage sites where parking lots are being designed for rental specifically for long-term truck parking.
