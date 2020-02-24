It may not be a “Home of Jason Bourne,” sign, but Nixa will celebrate some hometown heroes with signs on two main highways.
The Nixa City Council gave first round approval to an agreement with Nixa Public Schools and with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to place signage on the northern and eastern ends of the city limits that will celebrate notable athletic achievements.
There is no plan to celebrate Jason Borne, a fictitious CIA assassin portrayed by actor Matt Damon in a trilogy of movies. The Bourne character’s hometown is Nixa, Missouri, as stated in the novels by Robert Ludlum that the movies are adapted from.
Minus Bourne, Nixa will instead celebrate the Eagles’ boys basketball state championships of 1978 and 1999, girls basketball state championships in 2000 and 2009, and the 2019 volleyball state championship.
Mayor Brian Steele explained that those accomplishments were selected with input from Nixa Public Schools, which will also share part of the cost of placing the signs, $4,650.
“Instead of doing one in each corner, we’re only doing one from Springfield and one from Ozark,” Steele said. “It’s really pretty expensive.”
Nevertheless, visitors who travel down U.S. Highway 160 south from Springfield into Nixa—like maybe a bus full of basketball players from Kickapoo High School—will be able to see the signs. Likewise, persons traveling from Ozark on Highway 14 into Nixa—like thousands of Ozark Tigers fans—will see the signs.
The contract that the Nixa City Council will consider for final approval on Feb. 27 gives Nixa a 10-year lease agreement for the highway signs.
