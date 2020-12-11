Nixa took input from its citizens and the city council adopted a new 5-year Strategic Plan based on their input. The plan will guide all civic decisions and prioritization of projects through the end of 2025.
“We are excited to unveil this plan and invite the community to learn about it, ask questions about it, and hold us accountable to it. Throughout the planning process, we had to overcome challenges presented by the pandemic, but we were able to develop a solid plan based on input from our citizens and we’re excited to begin implementing it,” Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles said.
The city of Nixa launched the ImagineNixa.com website in February 2020 as a way to collect ideas from the entire community. City employees asked "everyone who loves Nixa" to help brainstorm Nixa’s future by adding their ideas onto the website. The website informed the public about the strategic vision set by Nixa City Council for 2020-2025 and asked, “so how do we make this vision become reality?”
You can still see the input that was gathered, but the comment period closed on June 30.
Here's what happened with your input:
City staff reviewed and considered each and every comment collected on ImagineNixa.com.
City staff presented all of the input to the Strategic Planning Advisory Committee made up of 15 Nixa residents selected in effort to represent, "a diverse cross-section," of the community.
The committee met nine times from July through September. They reviewed citizen input and held discussions with city leaders for more than 27 total hours to determine which ideas to forward as official recommendations to the city council.
The committee drafted a recommendations report which served as the first draft of the city's 5-year strategic plan. The coordinators of the committee presented the recommendations report to the Nixa City Council on Sept. 28.
The city council reviewed the recommendations report, provided additional input. which was considered and approved by the committee coordinators, and then voted on Nov. 23 to adopt the strategic plan.
City staff are now working to implement the actions recommended in the plan.
Citizens may review the strategic plan, which is broken into six priority areas. Each priority is then broken down into a list of specific action plans for the city to focus on accomplishing by the end of 2025. Action plans are measurable and realistic objectives which elected and appointed officials will be obligated to follow through on.
View the full Nixa Strategic Plan for 2021-2025 and submit your questions about the plan at http://www.imaginenixa.com/results.
