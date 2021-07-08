The Finley River Community Foundation (FRCF) awarded total grants of $10,000 to six nonprofit agencies for recovery needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The long-running Coover Regional grant making program is well known to nonprofits across central and southern Missouri. It typically distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to about 20 agencies and school districts serving rural communities through two competitive application rounds. With the COVID-19 pandemic creating unprecedented need across the entire region, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) took a new approach to administering the Coover grant program in 2021.
The FRCF is one of 30 CFO affiliate foundations to receive Coover grant funding this year, and chose to use its award to hold a community recovery grant round for eligible nonprofits.
The FRCF awarded its Coover Regional Recovery Grants to:
-Children's Smile Center—$1,250 to purchase gloves for staff at the Ozark clinic.
-Dogwood Ranch Corp.—$2,500 for Healing Reins equine therapy scholarships.
-Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland—$1,250 for COVID-19 safety protocols at Camp Finbrooke.
-Least Of These Inc.—$1,250 to support the Full Plate program.
-Volunteers in Medicine Christian County: $2,500 for medications and immunizations.
Women in Need of the Ozarks: $1,250 to support the Sustaining Working Women program.
The partnership between the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company, and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks relied on the CFO’s network of regional affiliate foundations to distribute funds through the Coover Regional Recovery Grant Program. Thirty of the CFO’s regional affiliate foundations each received $10,000 to distribute to designated agencies or through separate grant rounds.
“One of the benefits of the CFO’s affiliate network is the ability of local leaders to make decisions in the best interests of their own communities,” said Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust. “Using leaders across rural Missouri to award Coover Charitable Foundation grant dollars has contributed to this partnership’s success in distributing more than $7 million since 2002.”
The Finley River Community Foundation, founded in 2001, is one of the CFO’s 53 regional affiliate foundations. The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grant making and public leadership across central and southern Missouri.
Ultimately, 115 nonprofit agencies, school districts, faith-based organizations and governmental entities received grants for pandemic-related needs. Several affiliate foundations supplemented their $10,000 with additional funds, bringing the final total for the program to $311,460.
