A northern Ozark development cleared a major hurdle on March 1, with some affirmative votes by the Ozark Board of Aldermen.
Four different bills related to the development of Northtown Park, a subdivision to the south and east of State Route NN, gained final approval, though not without a dissenting vote. Northtown Park will be a residential subdivision.
The land for Northtown Park was annexed into Ozark in June 2020. The development has a sore spot for some residents in the Grand Haven subdivision to the north, the Quail Meadow subdivision to the east, and now some unincorporated Christian County residents to the south and west, because Northtown Park presently has no roads serving it. Grand Haven and the land that will be Northtown Park are separated by a locked gate at the south end of North Newport Drive.
Before a vote on the series of four bills, Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten expressed his support for Fortress Land Development and builder Steve Johnson's concessions through the planning and zoning process.
"I think we've got some problems up there. You know, Grand Haven needs a second entrance, and the county folks have issues with stormwater runoff. We've got a developing coming in who wants to fix them both," Posten said. "I'm pretty happy with the solutions proposed."
A bill to annex property into Ozark between Pheasant Road and the Northtown Park development land passed by a 6-0 vote. However, three bills to rezone the property to allow for higher-density residential development passed by 5-1 votes, with Ward 3 Alderman Heather Alder casting the dissenting "No" votes each time.
"I agree with Nathan, but each time this has come in front of the planning and zoning (commission), they keep recommending R1-B, and each time this has come in front of the board of aldermen, we have also stuck with the R1-B," Alder said.
Pheasant Road runs north and south and intersects with State Route NN, to the western edge of the Northtown Park property. A connector road would run east and west between Peartree and Lakecrest drives. A map from the developer shows 14 lots for additional houses along the connector road.
Alder said she was glad to see that Johnson had found a solution to work around routing traffic from the north through the Grand Haven subdivision and into Northtown Park.
"I think that's good. It's good for him because it will make his property easier to sell, because I think people will like that better than coming through a subdivision," Alder said.
However, Alder does not feel that the western entrance warrants Fortress Land Development being allowed to build its subdivision with greater density. The R1-B zoning will allow for 20 more houses to be developed on smaller lots in Northtown Park when compared to what an R1-C zoning classification would allow. The concessions were good, Alder said, but not enough for greater housing density.
"I don't think it changes the reason that we voted to do an R1-B in the first place," Alder said.
According to Ozark's city codes, R-1B and R-1C are both designations for single-family homes. R-1B zoning requires a minimum lot size of 15,000 square feet. In an R-1C zone, each house must be built on a lot with a minimum size of 10,000 square feet, and the zoning allows for narrower, shorter yard sizes.
Alder saw two key problems with the Fortress Development proposal as it stood: the possibilities for more water runoff and more traffic.
"That piece of property with 20 more houses is going to have more runoff problems--which, there already is a problem in that area--and it's also going to increase traffic, and there's already a problem with traffic in that area," Alder said. "It's going to be coming up Pheasant Road to NN, and that intersection is actually, in my opinion, worse."
Zoning commission concerns
The Ozark Board of Alderman made its final votes on Northtown Park on March 1, after considering a recommendation for approval from City Hall staff, and a recommendation for denial from the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission.
"Just to the north, Grand Haven is also zoned R1-C," Ozark Director of Planning and Development Cameron Smith said at a February hearing. "Staff was in support of this zoning request based on the surrounding zonings, the land use around there and the comprehensive plan."
Smith said that some of the concerns that neighboring property owners brought to the planning and zoning commission will be addressed during the platting phase of the project. The Ozark Board of Aldermen will have the chance to review and vote on the final plat of Northtown Park before any construction starts. The planning and zoning commissioner made a 7-0 vote to recommend the denial of Fortress Land Development's rezoning application.
Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Chuck Branch explained that the commission's decision was rooted in action that the Ozark Board of Aldermen took in 2020.
"The discussion during the presentation was that the board of aldermen, last year, had changed this to a B, they felt that that was appropriate zoning, so the recommendation was made by one of the commissioners to deny C--go back to the B that the board had originally made," Branch said.
Water runoff concerns
Neighbors also raised concerns with stormwater runoff and retention in Northtown Park. Johnson addressed water runoff and flash flooding at the February hearing.
"We feel like this is an opportunity we have to get help with that," Johnson said, adding that a water retention basin at Grand Haven outflows in a way that creates problems for residents of East Peartree Drive and East Lakecrest Drives. "Right now, (water) runs pretty much wherever it wants to run."
The Northtown Park project's opponents also raised concerns with traffic safety off of State Route NN and Pheasant Road and over the potential for their property values to drop because of the neighboring housing addition.
"We've got a lot of ifs, ands and maybes going on here, but for the residents of the area, we'd like to know that the city is going to watch out for properties, for their highways, for the roads to make sure that any additional subdivisions coming through here are done correctly," Ozark resident Dorothy Mueller said.
Jon Turner lives southwest of the proposed subdivision, and asked the aldermen to consider the future problems with water runoff that the development could create.
"They keep talking about, 'Well, it won't be any worse.' Well, it's a nightmare right now," Turner said.
Turner shared a photograph of water flooding into his backyard and through a chainlink fence after a heavy rain sent water draining from the Grand Haven subdivision toward his house on Lakecrest. He said that the water gets within a few feet of flooding his basement.
