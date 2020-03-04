A man accused of shaking and dropping a baby, causing her to die, is scheduled to stand trial in November.
James Dewey Church, 43, now has a two-week jury trial set to begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 2. He was originally set to stand trial on March 2, but his case was pushed back at a hearing that took place on Feb. 28. Church is charged with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious physical injury.
Church’s defense attorney, public defender Steven Kellogg, and Christian County prosecutors both agreed that striking the March trial date would allow more time for pre-trial discovery, the process by which attorneys investigate a case and determine evidence to introduce in a trial.
Church remains in the Christian County Jail, where he has been held on a $500,000 bond since Oct. 3, 2016.
Church was originally scheduled to stand trial on April 29, 2019, but Church’s defense attorney and prosecutors agreed to push back the trial date. Kellogg asked for more time to gather expert witnesses to testify on Church’s behalf.
According to a probable cause statement, Church allegedly told police officers he was “frustrated” with the baby and admitted to “shaking” her on Oct. 3, 2016, at his Ozark residence.
Church allegedly told the investigator he then dropped Iris from approximately chest height onto an inflatable couch.
“He explained he took about two steps and heard a loud thud on the floor,” the probable cause statement reads. “James stated he turned around and found Iris on the wood floor.”
Church allegedly called 911 and told a dispatcher that the baby was not breathing. Iris Church was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
“The ambulance crew later reported Iris had coded multiple times in the ambulance and at the hospital and had to regain a heartbeat,” the probable statement reads.
At the time Iris Church died, she had broken ribs, which a doctor indicated had happened as a result of previous injuries, not from being shaken and dropped that day. There was “significant” bruising around her torso with fingerprint bruises visible. According to the police investigator’s probable cause statement, hospital staff said there was “severe traumatic brain injury and a skull fracture.” There was internal bleeding from a right ovarian laceration with hemorrhage, and the doctor removed the ovary.
Iris Church died Oct. 6, 2016, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Court records show Kellogg has been acting as Church’s defense attorney since Jan. 29, 2019. This marks the fourth time that the case has been continued, in part, to allow attorneys more time to obtain medical records. The defense obtained medical records from two different medical providers, including CoxHealth.
In 2019, Kellogg said that the defense has retained three expert witnesses: a pediatrician, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and a pathologist.
“They are all over the country. Nobody is local,” Kellogg said.
