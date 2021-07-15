A Nixa man accused of killing his wife in a fit of domestic violence has a new trial date. Todd Blankenship is set to stand trial Oct. 18, on four charges related to the death of Staci Whiteley in July 2019.
Blankenship, 49, is in Platte City awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault. His case was moved out of Christian County to Platte County in suburban Kansas City after his defense attorneys reached an agreement with Christian County prosecutors for a change of venue for the trial.
A new judge is also presiding over the case, after Platte County Associate Circuit Judge W. Ann Hansbrough was assigned the case from Judge James Van Amburg.
Whiteley was reportedly shot twice, and the scene at her Nixa home showed signs of a struggle, according to court documents. Blankenship has been an inmate in the Platte County Jail since Dec. 27, 2019, according to jail records.
Christian County assistant prosecutors Janette Bleau and Shana Mora represented the state by Webex teleconferencing at the trial setting hearing on July 1. Blankenship's trial was set to begin in August 2021, but the date has been pushed back at the request of public defenders Laura L. King and Lauren K. Welborn, who are both from Douglas County.
At about 10 p.m. on July 18, 2019, Nixa police were dispatched to a house on South Timber Ridge Drive in Nixa to check the well-being of a person at the home. When police arrived at the scene, they found a “non-responsive” woman inside the home. A person of interest, now identified as Blankenship, arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.
Whiteley, 46, was a mother to five children, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Nixa High School who worked for Greenlawn Funeral Home. Just prior to her death, Whiteley had begun to pursue work as a dental assistant.
Blankenship’s domestic assault charges were filed July 8, 2019 — 10 days before Whiteley died, according to court records. Blankenship is accused of assaulting Whiteley in April 2019 in Nixa, in June 2019 in Nebraska and in July 2019 in Nixa. Whiteley reportedly sought an order of protection against Blankenship in June 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.