The old Riverside Bridge can be seen with a little bit of careful looking into the Ozark Mill property under development along the Finley River in Ozark.
The bridge that once carried traffic on Riverside Road across the Finley appears to have landed close to what will be its new home on the Bass Pro Shops Finley Farms development.
Originally built in 1909, the Riverside Bridge was located next to the Ozark Mill. Craftsmen later determined the bridge wasn’t wide enough to properly serve the location and it was moved approximately a mile and a half to the north, where it took Riverside Road across the Finley River.
The bridge was removed from the river in January 2019, and its disassembled parts were kept in storage.
In August 2018, Megan Stack announced that Bass Pro Shops made plans with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure that the bridge would be moved in a manner that complies with federal regulations.
Bass Pro Shops project managers selected a relocation site near the mill—where the famous “Chadwick Flyer” railroad once crossed the Finley. It will be installed following a review with the Corps of Engineers. An exact completion date has not been announced.
Bass Pro’s vision for the Ozark Mill property calls for a variety of amenities, including historical tours, dining, event space and riverfront access.
